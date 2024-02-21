Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of the next General Election, 94% of respondents to a survey carried out by Deltapoll said it is important that government backs British farming and food production. Meanwhile, 81% said that it’s important that the food they are buying is produced in Britain rather than imported from overseas.

The poll also revealed that nearly half of respondents believe the amount of money being spent by government on UK farming should be increased.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “This new research clearly shows two key things; first that food is something that connects with people, both in the head and the heart, and second that farming is important to everyone in this country, whether they live in rural areas or not.

“It comes as no surprise that the British public want whoever is in power to demonstrate how they plan to boost sustainable home-grown food production and care for the environment.