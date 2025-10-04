Political opinion: Set up specific livestock farm safety fund, UUP urges Stormont

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on all relevant Stormont Executive Ministers to work together to establish a specify budget for livestock safety for farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the UUP Association, Mr Carmichael said farm safety was a “priority agenda” when it came to the smooth running of the farms.

Mr Carmichael added: “In the past, a Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) suggested that there were up to 100 farm incidents per month across the Province requiring hospital treatment - and these are only the ones which go reported. x8g3qyt

“Tragically, the farming community has witnessed serious injuries and deaths as a result of incidents on farms involving machinery, such as tractors, and buildings, such as slurry tanks.

“We in the UUP recognise that many in the farming community can find installing safety improvements costly with many farmers suffering from work-related stress because of financial pressures. This is when accidents can happen.

“We in the UUP also recognise the good work behind the HSENI Farm Safety Action Plan 2024-27, which aims to promote safe work practices, as well as the Farm Safety Partnerships to increase awareness in four key areas - slurry, animals, falls and equipment, known as SAFE.

“However, there needs to be radical action taken in terms of specific funding when it comes to livestock safety on farms and this is why we in the UUP are urging all the relevant Ministers who sit on the Stormont Executive to work together to establish a dedicated budget aimed at improving farm safety when it comes to dealing with livestock.

“All it takes is a cow to feel her calf is being threatened and a usually normally placid animal can turn vicious. Likewise, dealing with bulls can also be very challenging.

“Whilst we in the UUP warmly welcome that Assembly members have been informed that the estimated cost of the proposed Sustainable Farming Investment Scheme is £40 million and would be rolled out over two or three rounds, we also recognise the need to support the farming community in making much-needed safety improvements. This will require a dedicated budget from Stormont,” said Mr Carmichael.