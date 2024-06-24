Swann raises pigeon racing on floor of the Assembly
Robin Swann has also revealed that following his success in 2016 of having pigeon racing in Northern Ireland legally redesignated as a sport, racing clubs have since been able to obtain £113,000 of rates rebates in the last five years alone.
Speaking in the Assembly Robin Swann said: “There has been a lot of talk of sport in this place over the past few days, with everybody concentrating on UEFA. One sport that is going on across Northern Ireland at the minute is cross-community and goes across all age groups without fear, favour or distinction: pigeon racing.
“It is not often spoken about in the Chamber, nor are the benefits that it brings to the individuals who are involved, from the mental health aspect to the social aspect and the sense of camaraderie that is brought about by pigeon clubs and pigeon racers who, as I said, are of all ages and from all communities.
“Back in 2016, as some Members will remember, it was good to see this place accepting my proposal to recognise pigeon racing as a sport under the Rates (Amendment) Act. That has not been done in other jurisdictions, but it brought a benefit to those clubs.
“I want to put on record that, since this place passed the amendment that recognised pigeon racing as a sport under the 2016 Act, over the past five years, pigeon racing clubs across Northern Ireland have been able to obtain £113,000 of rates rebates through the sports and recreation rate relief, allowing many of those clubs to continue racing and operating.
“They get no support from any other Department or from most councils. I express my thanks and, I think, those of the Chamber, to the volunteers across Northern Ireland who keep the pigeon clubs going on a daily and weekly basis.”
