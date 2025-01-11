Preparing machinery for the 2025 growing season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It’s hard to believe that winter barley crops will receive their first fertiliser applications over the coming weeks, writes Richard Halleron.

So it’s important that fertiliser spreaders are calibrated properly to meet this requirement.

Calibrating fertiliser spreaders properly

A new video, to accompany a review paper published by Teagasc, details the steps that must be taken in calibrating a fertiliser spreader properly.

One of the first issues to be addressed is that of ensuring that the spreader is level across the back of the tractor: in other words that it’s not lying to one side or the other.

This will ensure an even spread of fertiliser across the working width of the machine.

The next task is that of ensuring the spreader is stable and that it will not sway from side to side in the field. It is also important to check that the discs of the spreader are moving freely.

Here it’s a case of checking that the bearings are in full working order. In addition, the vanes would want to be free so that they can be easily adjusted, again depending on the type of machine.

Other settings to be looked at include the headland control. This must be functioning correctly: it can be controlled form inside the cab.

It’s important to ensure that the control comes all the way down into the full flow of the fertiliser.

Inside the machine, the priority is to ensure that the agitator is working properly.

The role of the agitator is to ensure that an even flow of fertiliser is delivered to the discs at all times.

Different fertilisers will flow out of the spreader at different rates.

And even the same fertiliser, if stored under different conditions will flow at differing rates.

In order to take these issues into consideration, a calibration check should include the removal of one disc from the spreader. An adaptor can then be inserted.

This ensures that fertiliser coming from the machine, once the tractor is started, will flow directly bucket.

After a prescribed period of time, usually 30 seconds, the amount of fertiliser captured by the bucket can be weighed.

The figures generated can then be correlated information contained on calibration apps that are available from all fertiliser spreader manufacturers.

If the results are different, then it’s case of adjusting the regulator setting on the machine.

Once the fertiliser spreader has been calibrated and the settings modified, it’s very important to ensure a number of additional criteria are met, once the machine is in the field.

The first of these is the height of the spreader, relative to the crop. The recommended figure here is 75cm.

It’s also important for the tractor to be operating at the correct speed and that the appropriate spread widths are being obtained.

This may mean marking the field out with cones or using a GPS system.

The set up and calibration of fertiliser spreaders is very important to ensure even distribution of fertilisers when spreading.

Proper calibration not only maximises the benefits of fertilisation, but also minimises the risks of over- or under-application, which can lead to yield losses, environmental pollution, and increased production costs.

Regular maintenance, including cleaning, lubrication, and inspection of components, is essential to ensure proper functionality.

Worn vanes, in particular, can significantly impact the spread pattern and distribution uniformity.

As vanes wear out over time, this will result in uneven spreading, resulting in areas of over- or under-fertilisation.

By replacing worn vanes promptly, farmers can maintain consistent application rates and optimise fertiliser efficiency.

To mitigate the risk of over-application and to reduce environmental impact, farmers can utilise headland control mechanisms.

These systems allow operators to adjust the spread pattern when spreading at the field’s edges, preventing excess application in headland areas.

By minimising overlap and reducing wastage, headland control mechanisms not only conserve resources but also help protect nearby hedgerows and watercourses from pollution.

This proactive approach to precision farming promotes sustainable agricultural practices while enhancing crop productivity and environmental stewardship.

The winter maintenance of sprayers and tractors

Recent days have seen winter weather returning with a vengeance.

So now is the time for tillage farmers to get on with the winter maintenance of sprayers and tractors.

The reality is that heavy frost can cause significant damage within unprotected machinery.

Teagasc’ machinery specialist Dermot Forristal explained: “We did have heavy frost in many parts of the country a week or so ago.

“So, once temperatures drop below freezing point, the potential for damage to be caused across many machinery items does kick-in.”

He added: “The issue centres on the rate of heat loss within a machine.

“However, in the case of a sprayer left outside with water in the booms and pump, two nights of temperatures getting down to the likes of -6 °C will cause damage.”

According to the Teagasc representative, ice in the control units of a sprayer, or the pump itself will cause a lot of damage.

Draining the water from the sprayer is one way around this problem.

However, many modern sprayers have a very complicated specification, which makes the complete draining of the entire machine very difficult.

“As a result of this, most manufacturers recommend that an anti-freeze solution is put into a sprayer to provide frost protection during the winter period,” said Forristal.

Specifically, where sprayers are concerned, farmers can choose from all of the options available on the market at the present time.

Dermot Forristal again: “Obviously, farmers and contractors should consult their manufacturers’ own recommendations.

“However, the various additives that can be added to an anti-freeze specification focus, for the most part, on preventing the development of corrosion problems within car and tractor engines.

“There are two main chemical agents within anti-freeze formulations. One is ethylene glycol: the other is propylene glycol.

“The older option is ethylene glycol.

“Normally it is coloured blue or green.

“It is totally fine, where its use in sprayers is concerned.

“The main priority is to ensure that the anti-freeze agent will not damage seals.”

As a rule of thumb, mounted sprayers will require up to 25L of anti-freeze solution.

Where larger, trailed sprayers are concerned, this figure increases to 40L of solution.

Ant-freeze should be bought as a concentrate, not as a ready-made coolant.

The target is to achieve an end solution for sprayers containing approximately 30% of anti-freeze agent.

The agricultural machinery sector needs more trained mechanics

Recent years have seen Northern Ireland’s farm machinery repair and manufacturing sectors seriously challenged by the number of suitably trained mechanics available to them.

Efforts continue to encourage young people of the tremendous benefits that such a career path can offer.

Similar steps have been taken south of the border.

However, the cause of the farm machinery sectors there has been boosted by a recent decision taken by the Irish government.

It involves the removal of both agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics from the Republic’s Ineligible List of Occupations (ILO)

The development has been warmly welcomed by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Traders Association (FTMTA).

The FTMTA are the official representative body of the farm machinery trade on the island of Ireland and has been in existence for over 100 years.

The organisation’s chief executive, Michael Farrelly, commented:

“Over the past 18 months, the FTMTA has been working hard to address the current shortfall of suitably qualified technicians in our industry.

He added: “We took a multi-faceted approach to this issue, having engaged with the various training bodies and within the industry itself to try and raise our industry's profile while also drawing attention to the opportunities that a career as an agricultural technician can yield,” he said.

A second element to the FTMTA's campaign – to tackle the immediate shortage of technicians within the industry – was to examine how to source technicians from outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

However, this approach had previously been stymied due to the presence of mechanics on the Irish Department of Enterprise Trade & Employment's ILO, which meant such professionals were ineligible for General Employment Permits (GEP).

Michael Farrelly continued: “With this in mind, the FTMTA undertook an extensive lobbying campaign to have both agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics removed from the ILO.

“This campaign was strongly supported by our Executive Council members who carried out extensive lobbying of elected representatives in their local areas.

“As part of this strategy, we made a public consultation submission to the Interdepartmental Group as part of a review of the occupations' list last August,” he added.

“The IDG subsequently recommended that both professions should be removed from the ILO.

“This welcome development means that mechanics from outside the EEA can apply for employment under a general work permit and should help to make an impact on the shortage of technicians in our industry.”

Michael Farrelly concluded: “We will continue to engage with the Irish Government, education bodies and industry partners to raise awareness about the opportunities available within our industry and to promote the career paths that are open to qualified agricultural mechanics."

Health and safety

The New Year has been greeted with a cold snap that brings with it a raft of health and safety concerns.

These include:

-Heavy frosts;

- Treacherous roads;

- Icy conditions around farm yards.

And these challenges are merely adding to the health and safety challenges that confront farmers on a day-to-day basis.

Preventing accidents form taking place requires those involved in any farm-related activity taking that little bit of extra time to work through all the permutations with regard to what could and what could not happen.

No job is that urgent that an extra minute or two’s preparation would not help the project t be completed more efficiently and safely, from everyone’s point of view.

Children are particularly vulnerable, when it comes to farm accidents.

They tend to get into places where they shouldn’t be...simply because they are young and full of life.

So, it’s up to parents to make sure that the next generation of farmers are taught from the get-go that farms are inherently dangerous places and that nothing can be taken for granted – ever.

Farm machinery continues to get bigger.

Moreover, the speed that modern tractors and other powered vehicles can now achieve around farm yards and enclosed spaces is frightening.

It has gotten to the stage where everyone should always look twice before entering any farm building just to make sure that I am not about to encounter some very large piece of shiny machinery coming towards me at break neck speed.

The reality is that animals, machinery and slurry gases can all kill. Throw in the potential to fall off roofs, walls and the myriad other structures to be found in yards and it’s not hard to work out why farming is the most dangerous way-of-life followed in Northern Ireland today.