Reducing herbicide use in grassland farming

The drive to reduce the levels of herbicide usage within production agriculture continues to gather momentum, writes Richard Halleron.

Driving this trend are myriad factors.

These include the growing threat of weed resistance to the herbicide chemistries currently available and the recognition that farming must become more economically and environmentally sustainable.

But, perhaps the biggest factor of all, is the prohibitive cost associated with the development of new herbicide options that meet fast-changing international standards.

Attending the recent RumboJet 880 field trial in Co Tyrone, l to r: Stephen McKeown, C W Agri Ltd; Ronnie Burns, DAERA and Andreas Breher, one of the spot sprayer's co-designers.

Meanwhile, the need to secure effective weed control within grass swards and arable crops remains a priority for all farmers and growers.

Ineffective weed control leads to losses of output that are truly staggering in a modern context.

The most effective way of controlling weeds is to effectively target individual plants.

Using mechanical weeding systems is a feasible options when growing crops such as fodder beet and certain vegetables at an early stage of growth.

The new RumboJet 880 spot spraying system, specifically designed to control weeds in grassland, was recently trialled under field conditions in Northern Ireland.

However, it is an approach to weed control that does have certain limitations.

First-off, it requires time and high costs that could have been spent on other crop operations.

Climatic and soil condition can greatly influence timing and effectiveness.

And, perhaps most important of all, mechanical weeding systems have a very scarce effectiveness on intra-row weeds.

For obvious reasons, mechanical weeding does not work within a grassland scenario.

Recent research has highlighted the impact of poor weed control in both grazing and grass silage making scenarios.

A 10% weed infestation can result in a 10% loss of grass yield. Over time, uncontrolled weeds contribute to a larger seed bank, perpetuating the problem.

The presence of weeds can decrease the nutritional value of both grazing grass and stored forages like silage.

Weeds directly compete with grass for light, water, and nutrients, which can significantly stunt grass growth and reduce overall yield.

But weeds don’t just reduce the grazing area available for livestock: they can also pose a threat to grazing livestock.

Noxious weeds such as creeping and spear thistles can become an issue if left uncontrolled, spreading diseases in sheep, while ragwort is toxic and a danger to all livestock.

So, grassland will minimise the chance of common weeds establishing and becoming a risk to livestock.

In Ireland and the UK, the most common weeds in established grassland are docks, thistles, nettles, chickweed, buttercup and ragwort.

New leys

Annual weeds are most commonly a problem in the establishment of grassland.

A wide range of annuals may appear in newly sown grass, whether directly sown or as an undersow in cereal crops.

But few persist once the grass has established and is cut or grazed.

There are exceptions and the most common is common chickweed, which can persist in rotational grass and even establish in longer-term pastures where there are gaps in the sward.

Of other annuals perhaps annual meadow-grass is of greatest concern as it is an unproductive grass in both new and established rotational swards.

The most important biennial weeds (those that germinate and produce vegetative growth in one season, then flower and die in the second season) of grassland are ragwort and spear thistle. These can be a problem in both short-term/ rotational grass and permanent pasture where there are gaps in the sward.

Perennial weeds

There are a number of important perennial weeds of grassland. They may persist in the form of rhizomes or roots from previous crops in the rotation, or establish from the seed bank whilst the grass is being established.

However, many such weeds will take advantage and germinate and establish where there are gaps due to low vigour in the grass sward.

Docks, creeping thistle, perennial nettle and buttercups are found in both rotational and longer-term grassland, generally where fertility is reasonably high.

Weed species to be particularly conscious of

Common chickweed is the most widespread seed spread annual weed of grassland, particularly in newly sown swards and undersown cereals in fertile soils.

It also invades gaps in established grass on fertile soils and rapidly grows, flowers and set seeds.

Seed may be spread in cut grass and encouraged to germinate with slurry applications. Its prostrate and rapid growth restricts tillering of grass and clover establishment.

Up to 25% reduction in silage yield has been recorded after failure to control chickweed.

It also reduces the dry matter of herbage and slows its wilting.

This causes increased loss of soluble nutrients in the field and as effluent from silos.

Chickweed may also upset the fermentation process, reducing silage quality.

Large intake of chickweed by grazing animals, especially lambs or calves, can cause digestive upset.

Docks are an important group of perennial weeds that are amongst the most important weeds of grassland.

The most common by far is the broad-leaved dock, although curled dock is locally a problem, generally on lighter soils.

Docks have large leaves and substantial tap roots from which they can readily regrow if defoliated.

They flower prolifically, usually from the second season of growth.

A large number of flattened seeds are produced from tall flowering spikes which can be transported short distances by the wind.

The seed can germinate at any time in the growing season.

But, if buried, can remain in a state of dormancy for years.

Ragwort is the common name of one of our most conspicuous grassland weeds.

It is particularly important as the weed is potentially deadly to livestock.

Ragwort seedsx germinate readily in bare soils and open patches in grassland.

If buried, they probably persist in the soil for several years.

Buttercups can establish from the seed bank with new grass, and where gaps occur in the sward.

Once established, creeping buttercup, the most common species, spreads by creeping and rooting runners.

Meadow buttercup and bulbous buttercup are also perennial, but do not spread by runners.

Creeping buttercup is relatively prostrate and is a particular problem in less vigorous, heavily grazed or poached damper and even wet grassland swards.

A new method of grassland weed control

A computer operated spot spraying system, specifically designed to target individual weeds in grass swards, has been put through its paces for the first time in Ireland and the UK.

The recent event was co-hosted by the importer and distribution company, C.W. Agri Ltd and the Foyle Food Group on lands close to Cookstown in Co Tyrone.

The tractor mounted Rumbojet 880 sprayer was developed in Germany by the Allgäu Automation company five years ago.

Some 130 of the systems are now operating in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.

It is now solely available in the UK and Irish markets through the Northern Ireland-based distributor: C.W. Agri Ltd.

One of the Rumbojet 880’s two designers, Andreas Breher, attended the Co Tyrone field demonstration.

He explained that the system combines modern lighting, camera, computer software and spraying technologies that act in a combined manner to efficiently identify specific weeds in a grass sward, which are then selectively sprayed with a herbicide, adding: “The system is controlled in a very straightforward manner from the cab of the tractor using a simple control panel.

“The Rumbojet 880 features six high performance cameras, which can take up to 90 pictures per second.

“In other words, the 8.8m sward width that is traversed by the cameras is photographed at 3cm spacings.

“This is based on the tractor and sprayer travelling at the recommended speed of 10km/hr.”

The computer software at the heart of the Rumbojet 880 has been programmed to identify all the main weeds that feature in grassland swards at their various growth stages. These include docks, ragwort, thistle, dandelion and buttercups.

Andreas Breher again: “There is a 600L main spray tank with a 200L accompanying mixing tank available if specified.

“The additional tank allows the operator to mix additional herbicide solution while in the field. It can also be used as a standard cleaning attachment.

“All the spray jets have a 20 degree spray width.

“This ensures that the herbicide is fully concentrated on the weeds that have been identified.

“The system has an unladen weight of 1650kg. This figure rises to 2450kg when both spray tanks are full.”

He added: “The system can be fully operated by a 100hp tractor. It is attached by way of the pickup hitch.”

Stephen McKeown, from C.W. Agri, confirmed the benefits of the Rumbojet 880 for farmers and contractors in Ireland and the UK.

He said: “In the first instance it is accurately depositing herbicide on weed plants only.

“The alternative of going out with a traditional sprayer means that all the plants in a sward receive the herbicide that is being applied.

“As a consequence, actual grass growth is impacted negatively for weeks to come.

“Spot spraying also means that significant reduction in herbicide usage is required to control weeds within a field.

“This is a critically important factor as agriculture responds to the growing environmental challenges confronting the industry

Stephen continued: “In addition, the new system can be used to control weeds in a newly established grass swards containing clover.”

It is envisaged that the Rumbojet 880 will prove equally attractive to contractors and larger farmers managing significant areas of grassland from both a grazing and silage making perspective.

Andreas Breher continued: “The system works well under all grassland conditions.

“It has been developed to ensure that there is a minimum overlap of the sward area that is treated for weeds

“Herbicide usage ranges from 5L to 50L/ha.

“Under Irish and UK conditions, this will average out at around 25L/ha.

“As a result, the combined 800L spray tank capacity should cover a minimum of 32ha of grassland without the need for additional herbicide.”

The technology at the heart of the Rumbojet 880 is at the core of the latest thinking, where the development of sustainable herbicide control within farming systems is concerned.

Stephen McKeown is also hopeful that the availability of the new system will encourage a greater commitment to more weed control within grass swards across the board.

He concluded: “Rumbojet 880 delivers at all levels. In the first instance, it significantly reduced the costs entailed in securing weed control within grass swards.

“It also delivers acts to improve the environmental standards achieved within production agriculture.

“However, many will see the biggest plus associated with the system is its use in delivering effective weed control in new grass leys containing clover.”