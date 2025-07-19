Research continues to drive forward the prospects for agriculture

​It is often said that every cloud has a silver lining. And where agriculture is concerned, the light at the end of the tunnel is most often provided by new science and new technologies, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreover, the impact of these advancements is further enhanced when their scope is fully recognised by accompanying farm support measures.

Take climate change as a case in point.

Some years ago, the issue might well have been regarded by many as a ‘Sword of Damocles’ hanging over production agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The science of genomics will revolutionise beef cattle production over the coming years.

But this is no longer the case, as evidenced by recent changes within Northern Ireland’s beef industry.

The response to climate change, generated across the entire breadth of the local red meat sector, has been such that a new dynamic has been brought to bear at farm level.

It’s one that can be best summarised in two simple words: ‘improved efficiency’.

This has been a principle, long talked about. But it took a perceived climate change crisis to bring about real change in terms of its implementation.

Research continues to drive forward crop performance levels

And the evidence is there for everyone to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme, as a case in point, acts to directly support the finishing of cattle at younger ages.

Achieving the performance targets inherent within this support scheme ticks numerous sustainability criteria – financial and environmental – that impact on all beef production enterprises.

What’s more, these are targets that fully complement the structure of the livestock farming enterprises found here in Northern Ireland.

And there is more to come.

The new Suckler Cow support measure will deliver improved efficiency levels, where the production of quality of beef is concerned, while the implementation of the planned Ruminant Genomics Programme will further boost the progress that can be made across the beef sector as a whole at farm level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Significantly, these are all measures that impact at individual farm level.

They are not broad sweeping trends that resonate internationally over which farmers here have no control over whatsoever.

So, yes, fundamental change is impacting across the beef farming sector here in Northern Ireland: And it’s all extremely positive.

It is also worth noting that the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has played a fundamental role in bringing all of this about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report produced in 2020 by the Andersons Centre, looking at future farm support options for Northern Ireland’s red meat sectors, set the scene for what was to follow.

For the record, this key intervention in the farm policy debate was specifically commissioned by LMC and the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association.

Boosting wheat yields by up to 12%

Meanwhile crop production will always be at the heart of all our food production processes.

So, it is worthy of note that an ongoing research project has confirmed that it is possible to increase wheat yields by up to 12%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is an order of magnitude greater than annual yield increases currently being achieved through breeding.

Driving this process is wheat plants’ unique signalling ability.

The partnering organisations involved in this work are: Rothamsted Research, Oxford University and the Rosalind Franklin Institute.

The yield enhancement effect was achieved by applying a synthetic ‘pre-signalling molecule’ that releases trehalose-6-phosphate (T6P) in the plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

T6P is a signalling molecule that controls the plant equivalent of “blood sugar”.

It is a major regulator of metabolism, growth and development including activating the pathway for the synthesis of starch, the world’s most significant food carbohydrate.

Wheat has complex genetics and targeting genetic bottlenecks in germplasm makes improvement through breeding far from straightforward.

Instead, a chemical method for releasing T6P in response to sunlight acts as a direct switch for driving starch biosynthesis in grain, which forms the basis of wheat yields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, in turn, stimulates photosynthesis in the flag leaf, due to greater demand for carbon building blocks for grain filling.

The research study also suggests that it may now even be possible to reduce fertiliser applications in the search for higher yields.

The treatment with a pre-signalling molecule of T6P also activates genes for amino acid and protein synthesis in grain as well as the pathway for starch synthesis.

Currently, new higher yielding wheat varieties suffer from dilution of protein content requiring increased fertiliser to maintain quality for bread making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By solving this problem and unlocking agriculture’s dependence on fertiliser, this treatment is setting a new path to more sustainable crop production systems.

There will also be a reduction in the associated greenhouse gas emissions caused by fertiliser production.

Meanwhile, Rothamsted and Oxford have created SugaROx, a spinout company, to deliver this research to farmers.

Wheat is one of the most important cereal crops grown around the world for inclusion in both animal and human diets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The significance of the work to develop biochemical based yield enhancement pathways has been heightened due to the recent genomic breakdowns in many modern wheat varieties, particularly where disease resistance is concerned.

The most recent example of this has been the breakdown in yellow rust resistance demonstrated by a number of wheat varieties during the 2024/25 growing season in the UK and Ireland.

The reasons for this are currently being investigated.

However, the problem will, very possibly, hold up the genetic progress that can be achieved by breeders of new wheat varieties over the coming years.

New science continues to deliver for production agriculture

The recent Omics’ event hosted by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) confirmed the leading research role played by the organisation at a local, national and international level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the very positive news’ stories emanating from the event was the confirmation that bovine tuberculosis (bTB) can be eradicated here in Northern Ireland.

AFBI virologist, Dr Adrian Allen, made the point that herd testing and the selective removal of reactor bovines alone had previously managed to get bTB disease levels within levels down to extremely low levels.

However, this trend started to reverse a number of years ago. And the reason for this has yet to be fully identified.

Dr Allen continued: “The intensification of ruminant livestock production may well be an issue in this regard.

“But other factors could be coming into play.

“These are areas of ongoing research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, AFBI scientists have undertaken specific research to assess the role of badgers in the transmission of bTB.

A case in point was the “test and vaccinate or remove” (TVR) project.

This was a five-year wildlife intervention study, initiated in 20214. The work was carried out by AFBI in association with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in the Banbridge area of County Down.

The approach involved capturing live badgers, testing them for TB, vaccinating those that tested negative to the disease and removing those that tested positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to AFBI’s Robin Skuce, this work confirmed the significance of bovine to bovine transmission, where the spread of bTB is concerned.

He further explained: “We got all the badger bTB isolates from the TVR programme while the all the bovine isolates were made available courtesy of the statutory DAERA testing programme.

“In the first instance, the work confirmed the very slow mutation rate of TB. It also indicated that the most prevalent route of TB transmission was from cattle to cattle.”

However, the TVR work also confirmed that badgers do represent a significant source of TB within the catchment area used for the TVR project. Additionally, AFBI research has confirmed the presence of TB in deer populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But here the potential for disease spread to cattle is quite low. And the same principle holds where the potential, cross-border spread of TB is concerned.

This has been confirmed courtesy of relevant TB transmission studies carried out by AFBI. Meanwhile, bTB infection rates continue to increase in Northern Ireland at an alarming rate with in excess of one-in-ten cattle herds now under some form of disease restriction.

Big data

AFBI scientists also recognise the need for the organisation to have a key competency in the field of big data analytics.

This issue was discussed in detail at an Omics’ conference hosted by research body in Belfast earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterinary bacteriologist, Dr Adrian Allen, specifically referred to the need for AFBI to have teams of people with a specialist capability in big data analytics and interpretation.

The event was marked by a number of presentations on the impact that new analytical techniques are having on the science associated with animal and plant diseases.

The role of genomics was specifically profiled in this context. But cutting edge analytics, while delivering new information, also have their downsides.

Having enough physical IT capacity is one issue.

But of equal importance is the need to develop the means by which this information can be accurately interpreted. A case in point is the role of genomics in helping to identify genes that have developed antimicrobial resistance (AMR) capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It turns out that identifying the relevant genes: working out and predicting environmental and other factors that actually turn them on is another challenge altogether.

Plant health diagnostics is another area of scientific research where technologies, such as high throughout sequencing (HTS) will have a key role to play. It is envisaged that such an approach ensure the much earlier identification of plant pathogens.

In turn, this should lead to the more effective use of integrated pest management (IPM) to deal with disease threats impacting on the tillage, horticultural sectors. But again, the issue of most import for plant pathologists in not that of identifying the presence specific pathogen DNA but rather interpreting the results that are produced.

Metabarcoding was highlighted as a specific HTS system with significant potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a molecular technique that uses DNA sequencing to identify multiple pest species within a tissue sample.

It is already recognised as a means of short circuiting the myriad analytical techniques and processes that are implemented in statutory plant health laboratories around the world. However, much more work will be required to standardise the information the technology produces and the interpretation of the results thereof.

And it is for this reason that metabarcoding could be some years off yet as a standard diagnostic tool that is used in government and other accredited laboratories, where results to a replicated standards are a core requirement.

Meanwhile, big data analysis will be of specific significance in Northern Ireland where the genomic sequencing of all breeding bovine animals will be undertaken over the next two to three years.