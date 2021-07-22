Residents evacuated after arson attack on NI home

It is understood that a house in Hill St, Lurgan, which was unoccupied at the time, was deliberately set on fire.

Nearby residents were evacuated while the NI Fire and Rescue Service brought the blaze under control.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson which occurred at residential premises in the Hill Street area of Lurgan on Wednesday afternoon (21st July).

Firefighters in action.

“At around 2:45pm, it was reported to police that a house was on fire in the area.

“No one was inside the property as Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire.

“A number of nearby properties were evacuated during the incident, with residents returning to their homes once the fire had been brought under control.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1162 21/07/21. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

