Ring-fenced budget will give much needed clarity - Muir

The Assembly has agreed a new farming budget which will be ringfenced

​DAERA Minister Andrew Muir says he is glad to have secured a ring-fenced budget next year and beyond, giving much needed certainty and reassurance for the farming community.

​Key details of the budget, agreed on Thursday, include:

- Ring fencing agriculture, agri-environment, fisheries and rural development 25/26 and future years - £332.5m

- bTB - monitoring rounds 25/26 - priority should be provided to meeting this demand led pressure for in year funding, combined with the need for invest to save expenditure to help reduce costs in the medium term

- Capital funding monitoring rounds 25/26 - given the importance of our environment, priority should also be provided to actions to reduce our ammonia emissions

- £12.3m capital for Just Transition fund for agriculture 25/26

Mr Muir commented: “I am glad to have secured agreement in the draft budget that funding should be ring fenced next year and beyond, giving much needed certainty and reassurance for our farming community following Rachel Reeve's budget on 30 October which removed the ring fencing previously applied from Brussels and then London.

"This a significant and important development which I am glad to see secured. I will continue to work with the UFU, NIAPA and others to make the case for reversal of the Inheritance Tax changes which evidence from my Department proves has a disproportionate impact on family farms in Northern Ireland.

"Whilst I am disappointed my £14m funding bid for bTB compensation in the next year was not met, assurance that priority will be giving in future in year allocations to covering bTB compensation alongside much needed funding for interventions to drive down the infection rate is a welcome move. I had bid for £7m for implementation of the NI bTB Eradiation Strategy and re-instatement of interventions ceased in 2023/24 including interferon-gamma blood testing and will be seeking funding for these areas as part of the in-year monitoring round funding bid process next year.

"After a lot of hard work I am also glad to have secured establishment of a dedicated Just Transition fund for Agriculture, cementing my own personal commitment to ensure a just and fair transition for our farming community in Northern Ireland,” he added.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is celebrating the agreement as a major win for the local farming community. UFU president William Irvine said:“While it is disappointing that the budget does not take into consideration inflation, having a proposal to ring-fence the agri budget is a significant and positive step forward. NI is the only devolved region in the UK so far, to have secured a proposal from its local Executive to ring-fence the agricultural support budget, highlighting the unique importance of farming to the region’s economy, environment and food security. It also reflects the value that local government places on agriculture which is extremely uplifting.

"We are committed to working with the Finance Minister, DAERA Minister and other stakeholders to ensure that this funding delivers maximum benefit for the farming community while continuing to address the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.”