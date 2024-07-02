Slow grass growth keeps cattle numbers steady at Omagh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prices from the sale on Monday, 1st July
Heifers
W. J. L. Smyth, Strabane 540k £1600, C. Scott, Newtownstewart 620k £1740; 580k £1620; 595k £1660 and £1640, A. Kelly, Fintona 630k £1720; 590k £1600; 580k £1540, B. McCarney, Seskinore 575k £1550; 485k £1310, Jas. Mullan, Loughmacrory 620k £1660, A. Barrett, Trillick 405k £1240; 330k £970; 370k £1070, M. Cassidy, Lettercarn 405k £1240; 410k £1250; 420k £1210, M. Meenagh, Mountfield 430k £1290; 405k £1200; 325k £980, G. McNabb, Dooish 455k £1330, P. McCann, Altamuskin 485k £1390, B&J. O’Kane, Drumquin 430k £1220, D. Donald, Legnabraid 480k £1330, G. Milligan, Ederney 500k £1380, R. J. Sproule, Garvetagh 475k £1310, M. McFarland, Beragh 450k £1240.
Bullocks
W. Browne, Clanabogan 560k £1730; 650k £1780, Omagh Producer, 700k £2090; 615k £1820; 640k £1880, Joe McNulty, Glenmornan 805k £2150; 650k £1780; 670k £1790, P. McBride, Cranagh 605k £1770; 695k £1960; 540k £1480, J. McKeown, Augher 670k £1900, M. McCay, Castlederg 505k £1430; 520k £1410; 485k £1330, Jas. Nugent, Carrickmore 580k £1570, G. Milligan, Ederney 415k £1280, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 315k £1020; 375k £1120; 460k £1320, P. Conway, Loughmacrory 305k £1050 and £1000; 340k £1020, W. J. Hamilton, Castlederg 460k £1270.
Fat Cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
N. McCullagh, Drumlea 470k £250, N. McIlwaine, Plumbridge 780k £242; 790k £229, P. J. Donnelly, Roscavey 580k £240; 730k £234; 490k £220, Des. McAskie, Mountjoy 1030k £238; 1020k £227, Patk. Gallagher, Carrickmore 540k £235, J. Sloan, Irvinestown 590k £235, M. Begley, Creggan 550k £234, M. Ward, Mullaslin 650k £225; 470k £227, A. Kelly, Fintona 600k £220; 690k £220, D. McAleer, Drumnakilly 750k £217, R. Gallagher, Greencastle 650k £205.
Friesian Cow
I.Donnell, Strabane 690k £166; 720k £155, R. Elkin, Omagh 750k £150, R. King, Laught 540k £128, D. Adams, Melmount 700k £126.
Dropped Calves
A.Patrick, Drumlegagh £600 Charolais Bull, T. Stevenson, Kesh £575 and £555 Charolais Bull; £510 Charolais Heifer, K. Warnock, Trillick £550 Limousin Bull; £430 Limousin Heifer, M. Loughran, Dunamore £545 Limousin Heifer, N. Hutchinson £540 Limousin Bull; £450 Charolais Bull, B. T. Grimes, Beragh £500 B. Blue Bull; £450 B. Blue Heifer, Ian Martin, Fintona £485 Fleckveih Bull; £480 Fleckveih Heifers (3), E. King, Fintona £410 Angus Bull, Moo Milk Ltd, £405 Angus Bull; £365 Angus Heifer, C. Dixon, Sixmilecross £345 and £330 Blonde Bulls, D. W. Hemphill, Drumquin £335 and £300 Angus Bulls, S. Caldwell, Beragh £365 Angus Heifer, Wm. Wright, Omagh £320 and £300 Friesian Heifers.
Weanlings
Wm. Graham, Maguiresbridge £1050 B. Blue Heifer; £1000 (2); £910 (1) and £900 (2) B. Blue Bulls; J. O’Neill, Castlecaulfield £820 B. Blue Bull, M. E. Kenwell, Fintona £745 Limousin Bull, J. Sproule, Dromore £740 Charolais Bull, P. Conway, Loughmacrory £750 (3) Charolais Heifers, S. Wilson, Tullyrush £570; £560 and £550 Friesian Heifers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.