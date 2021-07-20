‘So sorry I couldn’t of done more to help you’ reads message where Jay Moffett (13) lost his life

It is understood the boy was swimming in the Canal Court area of the village when he got into difficulties on Monday afternoon.

Jay, who was a keen boxer, was taken from the water by his dad, a colleague and friends with help from the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

He was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead.

The NI Air Ambulance and the PSNI also attended the scene.

A number of bouquets of flowers have been left at the scene of the tragedy. One read: “So sorry I couldn’t of done more to help you.”

Tullylish Amateur Boxing Club posted a photo of Jay and said: “Tullylish ABC are deeply saddened following the tragic and untimely passing of our much loved club member Jay Moffett.

“All of us at the club pass on our sincerest condolences to Wayne, Caroline, Ollie and Daisy. Rest easy Jay, we will all miss that big smile.”

Group Commander at NIFRS, Gary Magwood told RTE’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday: “Upon arrival, crews were met with a traumatic scene, where we had the young man’s father in the water trying to retrieve his son, being assisted by a colleague, a friend of the family.

“Our crews assisted with ropes and lines and they were able to recover the young man from the water, medical assistance was rendered at the scene and then he was transferred to Craigavon Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead unfortunately.

“At this stage our condolences go out to the family. This is a traumatic incident, including that for our crews who are from the local area, and are known to the family.

“As a father myself, this has a devastating effect on the crews and the local community and the family, we are just devastated by what has happened yesterday.

“I am led to believe that he had went down with a few friends and they had to got into difficulties within the water. The friends left to get help and subsequently we were notified and attended, and that is my understanding of what happened.”

The local Loughbrickland, Donaghmore and Scarva Church of Ireland is opening its church today for those who want to sit and pray.

A spokesperson said: “As a church in the heart of Scarva village we are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy in a local lake.

“We offer to his family and friends our prayerful love and support in the days that are to come.

“It is a tragic event to happen in such a beautiful village and everyone is feeling the shock of it all, so to this end I am opening St. Matthew’s Parish Church of Ireland today (Tuesday) from 3.00pm until 6.00pm for anyone who would like somewhere to go, to sit in the quietness and pray for this family who are going through this dreadful time.

“Please do come for even just a few minutes as we remember before God this family as they deal with what has happened.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a 13-year-old boy has tragically died following an incident in the Canal Court area of Scarva on Monday afternoon (July 19).

“It was reported that at around 3.30pm, a boy had gone into the water in the area.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Air Ambulance NI.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “Devastating news to hear of another family plunged into sorrow after the death of a young teenage boy at the Canal Court area of Scarva village.

“Please remember the family in your prayers as they come to terms with this harrowing tragedy.

“To the emergency services and anyone else who assisted, thank you.”

Cllr Paul Greenfield and Junior McCrum also said, “our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the young boy. There are no words that comfort at this time or such loss. We know that the family will be much prayed for and supported by the local community.”

