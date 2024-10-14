Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association’s (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show, which runs at the Punchestown Event Centre from Tuesday, November 12th to Thursday, November 14th is an exhibitor sell-out, to the delight of FTMTA Chief Executive Michael Farrelly.

“To have a fully subscribed exhibitor list, over a month out from the show itself, is tremendously satisfying,” said Mr Farrelly.

“It’s a credit to the team which has invested so much time and energy into rescheduling the show to its new November date and represents a huge vindication in our deciding to reposition the event within the Irish agricultural event calendar.”

Mr Farrelly continued: “By rescheduling the Farm Machinery Show, we’ve reset the focus for the new farming year, providing an opportunity for farmers to both advance and finalise some of their major planning decisions with 2025 in mind.

FTMTA Chief Executive Michael Farrelly.

“A typical February nowadays involves machines being delivered into dealers’ yards on the back of serious conversations about new machinery which are increasingly taking place the previous November – which was one of the major factors in rescheduling the show.

"By taking that key development into account, along with the busy spring calving and lambing seasons that are just around the corner, moving the show to November was a logical step to take. And that move has clearly paid off.”

Leading brands such as Ktwo Trailers, Redrock Machinery Ltd, Agriquip Ltd, Fleming Agri-Products Ltd, Herron Engineering and Smyth Trailers are among the near 150 exhibitors who will display their wares and innovations at Punchestown.

The sold-out FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will be held at the Punchestown Event Centre from Tuesday, November 12th to Thursday, November 14th.

“There’s no duplication of brands at the Farm Machinery Show,” said Michael Farrelly. “Each exhibitor is either a manufacturer, importer and distributor of the machinery which they will have on display, which remains one of our show’s distinctive and enduring selling points.”

Since 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products. The show will now be staged on a biennial basis, moving it out of sync with Agri Technica.

For further information, visit https://show.ftmta.ie/, email [email protected] or call +353-45-409309