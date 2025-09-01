South Derry group focus

South Derry UFU group are pleased to share the results of this year’s group cereal competition, which saw a strong standard of entries across all categories.

​Congratulations to all who took part, and especially to the category winners:

Winter barley – Hessin Bros

Spring barley – Johnny Hamilton, who also achieved an excellent 3rd place overall in Northern Ireland – a fantastic result!

Competition winners

Winter wheat – J & W Bolton, who impressed in their first year as new entrants

Oats – J A Johnston

It’s great to see such commitment to crop quality and farm performance across the group. The group will also be sharing details of their upcoming winter programme in due course, keep an eye out for updates.

