South Derry group focus
South Derry UFU group are pleased to share the results of this year’s group cereal competition, which saw a strong standard of entries across all categories.
Congratulations to all who took part, and especially to the category winners:
Winter barley – Hessin Bros
Spring barley – Johnny Hamilton, who also achieved an excellent 3rd place overall in Northern Ireland – a fantastic result!
Winter wheat – J & W Bolton, who impressed in their first year as new entrants
Oats – J A Johnston
It’s great to see such commitment to crop quality and farm performance across the group. The group will also be sharing details of their upcoming winter programme in due course, keep an eye out for updates.