South Tyrone UFU group Focus

Stephen McAlister, first left on front row, at the silage awards. (Pic: UFU)

​The group most recently held their AGM which saw a tour of Gortavoy Feeds and an update from Ulster Farmers’ Union parliamentary officer, Alexander Kinnear.

Alexander also conducted the group AGM.

Glen Millar was appointed to the role of group chair and Sam Hawkes to the role of vice chair.

The group also held their silage competition which saw Stephen McAlister winning the dairy section, George Carroll winning the beef and sheep section, Stephen McAlister winning the alternative forage section and George Carroll winning the new entrant section.

Members at Gortavoy Feeds. (Pic: UFU)

Stephen McAlister then went on to be crowned second place in Northern Ireland in the alternative forage section and our congratulations goes to him on winning this accolade.

Next up in the competition scene is the group cereals competition and any member wishing to enter this please get in touch with them at the office on 02887725973.

Looking forward to the summer months, all group members are cordially invited to Clogher Show on 30 July 2025.

Please call by the stand for a cup of tea and some refreshments and to rest your legs!

