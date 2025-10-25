Stormont to have a greater role in determining environmental outcomes across Northern Ireland

​It is envisaged that a new Environment Committee will be established at Stormont, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be an important outworking from a recently completed strategic review of Environmental Governance in Northern Ireland.

The work was undertaken by an independent panel of experts, established by Northern Ireland’s farm minister, Andrew Muir MLA, some months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated that the establishment of a bespoke environment committee at Stormont will give members of the existing agriculture, environment and rural affairs committee more time to focus on matters specifically relating to farming and food.

The panel’s recommendations will specifically challenge all agencies and groupings to deliver higher environmental standards. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

However, the independent panel’s report falls short of calling for a bespoke department of the environment at Stormont.

This reflects the fact that it is less than a decade since environmental matters were included within the brief now managed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Panel members also make the point that their recommendations will help crystallise all matters relating to the environment in Northern Ireland and how they impact across all aspects of government and society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This should deliver more effective levels of communication across all stakeholder organisations in both the public and private sectors.

Stormont buildings, Belfast

The panel’s recommendations will specifically challenge all agencies and groupings to deliver higher environmental standards.

And this includes organisations such as Northern Ireland Water.

Members of governance panel are confirming the complex nature of the environmental challenges facing Northern Ireland as a whole at the present time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, it will take a significant period of time to address all of these issues in a holistic manner: algal blooms and the accompanying impact on the Lough Neagh ecosystem being a case in point.

However, panel members believe that there are numerous steps that can be taken in the short term to help improve matters.

The panel members refer to Northern Ireland’s environment being in crisis. They make the point that addressing these matters will come at a cost. However, the cost of inaction could be even greater.

The key recommendation from the panel relates to the establishment of an independent environmental regulator: independent of government, and established as a non departmental public body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This approach will help to concentrate the disparate drivers that impact on the environment within one body.

Significantly, Andrew Muir has already signalled his support for this proposal.

According to panel members, their independent review of environmental governance is published at a time when evidence is all around us that Northern Ireland’s environment is under mounting stress.

From nature in decline to issues with air and water quality, combined with the challenges of our changing climate, the signals cannot be ignored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, in the view of panel members, nowhere is this more visible than in Lough Neagh, where repeated, extensive, blooms of blue-green algae have provided a stark message that the pressures on our environment are unsustainable.

This specific issue has also amplified growing public concern about the environment and a strong desire for action, alongside frustration and a loss of confidence and trust in the current governance arrangements.

The crisis in our environment is also a governance crisis, and thus governance reform is a critical part of the solution.

The panel members believe that society as a whole cannot continue with the status quo and expect different or better outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They believe that now is the time for meaningful change – we heard this repeatedly from members of the public, those in regulated industries and others with expertise in environmental governance across these islands.

While change can be difficult scientific evidence now shows that the cost of addressing climate and biodiversity breakdown is dwarfed by the cost of inaction.

The large, estimated cost of addressing environmental damage caused by the illegal Mobuoy dump and the cost and time for recovery in Lough Neagh, mean society is already paying the price for past inaction. There is hope, though, and our recommendations chart a positive, practical and achievable way forward.

One of the panel’s recommendations is that the environmental regulator for Northern Ireland should be independent of government : this being one of the hallmarks of good governance. However, while we are certain independence is a necessary condition for improvement, it must be accompanied by many other changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consequently, their recommendations cover four key and inter related themes: clarity and coherence; meaningful independence; better compliance in tandem with transparency and accountability.

The proposals for the future range from short-term wins to long term systemic change. Taken together and progressed with urgency they will deliver greater public trust and better outcomes for the environment and for society.

The story up to this point

The environmental governance review is the latest in a series of initiatives commissioned variously by Westminster, Stormont and the voluntary sector.

In each review, familiar themes emerge: a sharp lack of resources, a lack of independence, and Northern Ireland lagging behind in practical environmental action and compliance with legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final environmental governance report produced by the independent panel finds the same issues: yet our context in 2025 is significantly different.

Post-Brexit, Northern Ireland can no longer rely on the EU for environmental regulation, nor is there the threat of enforcement action from the European Commission to drive compliance.

According to the panel members, this makes responding to this review even more urgent. They point out that limited responses to previous reviews have contributed to the challenges confronting Northern Irel;and’s environment today.

Other recent changes in context include a commitment in the New Decade New Approach agreement (January 2020) to establishing an independent Environmental Protection Agency; an Assembly Climate Emergency motion (February 2020) which endorsed an independent EPA; and the passing of the 2021 UK Environment Act committing Northern Ireland to develop an Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP) agreed by the Executive in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creation of the Office for Environmental Protection, active in NI since February 2022, provides oversight of DAERA and monitors the implementation of the EIP.

The independent panel’s recommendations are informed by documentary analysis, input from an accompanying Stakeholder Reference Group, a Call for Evidence (CfE)and public meetings, and in-depth interviews with regulators and interested parties across the UK and Ireland.

Key findings

The findings of the new report demonstrate a clear case for meaningful and careful change to a new model of environmental governance.

As a case in point, the CfE responses indicate that most respondents do not believe the current environmental governance arrangements in Northern Ireland are effective (91%), and there is overwhelming support for more independence (72% across two ‘independent options’).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel heard that the key issues to factor in to reforming governance include:

- Resources remain a critical limiting factor on any efforts to improve environmental governance.

- Greater independence is not a silver bullet, but a necessary condition which must be accompanied by greater transparency and accountability.

- Greater clarity of purpose is required for each component of governance alongside clearer means of co-operation between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Independence is a practice which must be sustained over time, demanding effective leadership and an organisational culture of pro-activity and collaboration.

- An independent body must have a clear purpose and mission and must be more vocal and more accessible to the public.

- A new body offers the opportunity to learn from and exchange best practices with other regulators, rebuild relationships with regulated industries, driving compliance with environmental law, and improving environmental outcomes.

The way forward

The members of the independent review panel have stressed the need for coherence, where environmental governance system is concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They make the point that there is little clarity about who is responsible for what, what roles they play, to whom concerns should be addressed and what outcomes can be expected.

Moreover, many public bodies tend to assume that matters to do with nature, air and water – despite these being the elements which underpin the wellbeing of all of society – are the sole responsibility of DAERA.

This is not the case: all other Departments must meet their environmental responsibilities. It is essential to create a culture in which all parties work towards better environmental outcomes through collaboration, skills exchange and sharing information and best practice.

Given this backdrop they are recommending that DAERA should publish a clear map of environmental governance in Northern Ireland, identifying who is responsible for what and signposting to key points of contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically, the DAERA website should offer a clear list of environmental legislation in force in Northern Ireland, including whether it has been commenced or not.

A series of Memorandums of Understanding (or alternative agreements) should be established between relevant regulators within Northern Ireland as well as cross-border when appropriate to share best practice and foster collaboration.

It has also been recommended that all public authorities in Northern Ireland should have a ‘duty to co-operate’ with the environmental regulator for Northern Ireland to reflect their environmental responsibilities and facilitate the exchange of information.

This duty should be included in the enabling legislation introducing any new regulator, for all public authorities in Northern Ireland, in order to smooth exchange of information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Significantly, DAERA should investigate the practicalities of appointing one lead department and/or lead regulator when there is overlap or shared interest in projects.

In addition, the environmental regulator for Northern Ireland should established as a non-departmental public body (NDPB) with DAERA the sponsoring department of government.

The environmental regulator for Northern Ireland should have oversight of air and water quality, waste management, nature and biodiversity and the marine environment to foster a coherent approach to complex environmental challenges.

The mission and accompanying mission statement of the environmental regulator should be aligned to clear and measurable environmental outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These should align with Northern Ireland’s Environmental Improvement Plan once that Plan has measurable targets included.

Roles, responsibilities and scope of the new NDPB should be clearly laid out in the enabling legislation, as should its relationship with its sponsoring Department and the Stormont Assembly.

Consistent and fair enforcement of environmental regulations is one of the themes identified by the governance review panel.

This must be underpinned by clear rules, understandable by all, well enforced and benefitting everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making this happen will require the new NDPB having a holistic vision of compliance from education to enforcement.

And, finally, greater independence and powers, relating to the environmental regulator, need to go hand in hand with greater transparency and accountability: for the Stormont Assembly as well as for citizens