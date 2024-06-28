Swann raises concern over size of fish cull at Department fish farm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robin Swann MLA, has welcomed an assurance that a further cull of trout at Movanagher Fish Farm will not be necessary at this time. The farm produces brown and rainbow trout to supply the Department’s angling estate and also supplies small quantities of fish to private angling clubs and fisheries.

Mr Swann received the reassurance, after quering the cost of two recent culls of trout that the Department had carried out at the fish farm in the last nine months.

Mr Swann said: "It was disappointing that these two culls had taken place, to provide additional space for the welfare of fish remaining on the farm until a treatment protocol for zebra mussels, an invasive species, can be developed.

"These culls which cost approximately £164,000 saw the loss of over 72,500 trout.