Swann raises concern over size of fish cull at Department fish farm.
Mr Swann received the reassurance, after quering the cost of two recent culls of trout that the Department had carried out at the fish farm in the last nine months.
Mr Swann said: "It was disappointing that these two culls had taken place, to provide additional space for the welfare of fish remaining on the farm until a treatment protocol for zebra mussels, an invasive species, can be developed.
"These culls which cost approximately £164,000 saw the loss of over 72,500 trout.
"It is important that the Department moves to develop a treatment as soon as is practical to prevent further culls of this size and cost."
