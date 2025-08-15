The benefits of grain analysis at harvest

Wheat

​With the prospect of the food weather to extend into next week, it is envisaged that most of Northern Ireland’s grain harvest 2025 will be wrapped up within the next days, writes Richard Halleron.

Arable farmers are reporting good yields for most crops with both grain and straw quality deemed to be very good.

The one downside, however, is the continuing pressure on cereal prices: a direct consequence of extremely well supplied international markets.

An early finish to the harvest will give growers an opportunity to think strategically about the future of their enterprises.

A combine harvester at work

Grain analysis at harvest is a very effective way of determining nutrient deficiencies within crops.

It also aids the planning of crop nutrition strategies for the season ahead.

These issues were discussed in detail at a recent webinar hosted by ADAS, under the aegis of its Nutri-Check programme.

According to ADAS associate managing director and crop physiologist, Dr Sarah Kendall, the principles involved in developing a future crop management strategy are: plan, check and adjust.

She further explained:

“Nutri-Check is a Europe wide project, within which ADAS is taking the lead.

“Courtesy of the work carried out already, we have identified the need to provide better support to farmers and advisers.

“This will enable them to make better crop nutrition decisions, which they will want to make.

“To help facilitate this, we have developed a framework, which we call the three step checking approach.”

She continued:

“This comprises three key elements, which are: planning, making checks and adjustments while also reviewing the decisions that have been taken.”

The ADAS representative went on to point out that while farmers are generally good at determining the nutrient requirements of their crops through the creation of a plan, they rarely check and adjust the initial recommendations that were made.

She commented:

“It’s only very recently that we have found out how analysis at harvest can determine how crop management decisions have actually worked out.

“On most farms, the success of nutrient applications is determined by final yields, irrespective of the fact that many non-nutritional factors impact on final performance.

“We also know that nutrient concentrations of harvested produce show if the crop has captured insufficient, adequate or excessive amounts of each nutrient.”

Kendall went on to confirm that really getting to grips with such information allows farmers to revise and review issues such as nutritional performance, soil nutrient balances and efficiencies of nutrient application.

She added:

“And this is really important in terms of informing future nutrient management on a crop by crop basis.

“And end of season review is vitally important in terms of what factors had impacted on the previous crops and while providing a number of amendments, which can feed into the following season’s planning”

The ADAS representative concluded:

“This is a continuous cycle of moving from a plan to check and adjust and then review.

“And all of this feeds into a future planning process.”

Combining soil and grain analysis

Soil analysis is normally carried out within a three to five-year cycle on tillage farms.

However, the additional benefits that can be accrued when the information generated by grain analysis is included within a crop planning process are significant.

Dr Sarah Kendall, explained.

“Soil testing delivers valuable information where pH, potash, phosphate and magnesium levels are concerned.

“We can add to this information data set with leaf analysis. This is an approach that allows farmers to make in-season crop nutritional checks, linked to any specific deficiencies that may have been highlighted.”

She added:

“Crop post mortems are new. However, we at ADAS believe they provide better monitoring to improve crop nutrition.

It’s a perspective totally endorsed by fellow ADAS crop physiologist, Dr Tamara Fitters.

She commented:

“Reviewing is very much about making a check list. It’s a process that includes looking at what is happening mid-season as well the results derived from the harvest.

“This approach allows us to review the whole growing season, instead of just taking a snapshot of it.

“Since the harvest has commenced, it’s very important to check results.

“For example, this year no one was expecting it to be this dry. This factor alone can make a big difference to what was expected relative to what is actually happening.

“The next challenge is to work out why a difference may have arisen in the first place.

“Then it’s a case of working out how this can be mitigated against into the future. In the case of the weather, this is not possible. But there might be other reasons why final crop performance levels were lower than might have been previously expected.”

Soil Assessments

Soil assessments are the key starting point when it comes to developing a crop nutrient management plan.

Tamara Fitters again:

“Soil Index values can be used to determine a crop nutrient plans for the coming season.

"Other factors to be added in at this stage include the availability of organic materials and chemical fertiliser options.

“We want to know the sort of yield we normally get. This gives a good idea as to what a certain field is capable of.

“Past harvest results are important in this regard. We also look at weather patterns. It’s impossible to determine the exact nature of weather patterns at the beginning of a season.

“However, there are general weather patterns that we can avail of and, at least, try to take this into account.”

In season crop analysis requires the taking of leaf samples. Subsequent laboratory analysis delivers a full nutrient breakdown of the tissue.

“This will give us an idea of how much the plants have already taken up from the soil stores,” the ADAS representative commented.

“It will also give us an idea if the crop is on track. We know which stage of growth the tissue samples were taken.

“And this means we should have an idea of what the nutrient values should be.

“If these are not adequate, then we can adjust upwards, thereby boosting plant growth rates accordingly.”

Planning ahead

Subsequent grain analysis can take place at the end of the growing season. This gives a definitive perspective on what has happened, from planting through to final harvest.

According to Tamara Fitters, this process quantifies the amount of nutrients actually taken up by the growing crop.

“We know what we put in and we know what was in the soil prior to planting,” she said.

“Grain analysis constitutes an evidence based approach, so the information obtained is of tremendous significance in terms of decision making for the next season.”

But other factors also come into play.

“We don’t know how much nutrient is lost in the water or to the air,” stressed the ADAS crop physiologist.

“So, going forward, in terms of finding out what’s happening in our fields, we want to focus on those bits that we can work out.

“Losses to the air and water will be very hard to determine. Special measuring equipment would be required to get those numbers.

“But what we can measure are the outputs. And it would be very valuable to do this on a regular basis.”

Grain nutrient values

Significantly, grain nutrient values can vary quite a lot.

Analysis has shown that when measured a across a number of fields, grain nitrogen, phosphorous and potash levels will follow a form of normal distribution curve.

However, actual in-field values for these nutrients may well vary from what are regarded as UK standard estimations.

Tamara Fitters points out that current, assumed UK values for grain nitrogen are pretty much spot on, where nitrogen is concerned.

However, they may well over estimate the phosphorous and potash content of grains.

She added:

“We can’t always rely on standard numbers. Each farm will be different: each field will be different.

"So it’s important for farmers to identify exactly what is going on within their own crops.

“However, we can use average numbers to provide a form of benchmark.

Significantly, actual grain nutrient values can allow for the calculation of fertiliser response values.

The importance of nitrogen

Nitrogen is particularly important in this regard.

According to Tamara Fitters, nitrogen performs quite neatly to this form of analysis.

“We can effectively work out the optimal response rate by using this approach,” she continued.

“This is an economic optimal value.

“If insufficient nitrogen is applied, there will be quite a high yield penalty. Adding nitrogen fertiliser above the optimal value can quickly lead to significant economic losses being incurred.

“Similar response curves have been generated with regard to nitrogen applications on wheat and barley crops.

"However, where oats are concerned, the drop-off in relative response rate to nitrogen is much more significant beyond the optimal input level.

“It’s important to realise that we can accurately quantify this loss in come from non-optimal nitrogen usage.

“The end objective is to get both a good crop yield and optimal grain nitrogen content.

“The data that is generated for particular fields and specific crop varieties can then be checked against standard figures.

“If there are major differences, then it’s a case of working out how these came about,” said Tamara Fitters.

Within a fed wheat scenario, ADAS figures show that grain protein values that are 1.5% below optimal values can result in losses of up to £50/ha.

And all of this comes down to securing optimal nitrogen fertiliser application rates in the first place.

Three factors now coe into play. Crop offtake, crop capture and crop application.

“It should also be possible to calculate a crop residue, which can be used for the next season,” the ADAS crop physiologist commented.

“Another thing we can do with grain analysis is diagnose nutrient deficiencies and excesses.

“For a specific season this process starts with the development of a full inventory of all fertiliser sources used, including organic manures.

“It’s then a case of calculating the nutrient harvest from each field. This is the yield multiplied by the percentage of each nutrient.

“So to do this we need our grain analysis results.

“We can then do a field nutrient count,” added Tamara Fitters.

"The difference between the soil and grain analysis will tell us if the crop left significant nutrient analysis for the benefit of the next crop or there is a requirement to build up soil nutrient stores again.”