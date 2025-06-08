The Countdown is on to Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

​Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, one of Northern Ireland's largest free awareness initiatives, will take place over Father’s Day Weekend, Friday 13 to Sunday 15 June.

Visitors attending farms for the public days on Saturday and Sunday, will have a free behind the scenes pass to see the exact processes involved and the care and dedication that goes into food production while hopefully gaining an understanding of how important local farming is for everyone’s future. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the farmer and, on certain farms, be able to taste and buy the food, highlighting the importance of supporting your community by buying local.