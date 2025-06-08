The countdown is on to Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend
Visitors attending farms for the public days on Saturday and Sunday, will have a free behind the scenes pass to see the exact processes involved and the care and dedication that goes into food production while hopefully gaining an understanding of how important local farming is for everyone’s future. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the farmer and, on certain farms, be able to taste and buy the food, highlighting the importance of supporting your community by buying local.
Farms open to the public on Saturday 14 June for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend:
- Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown
- Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare
- Bessvale Farm, Lisburn
- Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry/Londonderry
- Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle
- Bullsbrook Farm, Dromore
- CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim
- CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Enniskillen
- Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt
- Glenside Farm, Comber
- Glebe Farm, Limavady
- Jubilee Farm, Larne
- Littlebridge Farm Fresh, Moneymore
- Slievenaman Goat Trail & Petting Farm
- Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm & Gardens
Farms open to the public on Sunday 15 June for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend:
- Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown
- Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare
- Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry/Londonderry
- Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle
- CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim
- Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt
- Glebe Farm, Limavady
- Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm & Gardens
For more information and farm opening times, visit: www.openfarmweekend.com.