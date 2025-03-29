The growth in Irish plant protein output continues apace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The global plant protein market is valued at over €17 billion per year and is expected to grow steadily over the coming decades, writes Richard Halleron.

Currently, Ireland – north and south – imports basically all of its plant protein from both EU and non-EU countries.

However, local tillage farmers achieve some of the highest yields of protein crops such as peas and beans in Europe.

This level of performance reflects the soil quality and growing conditions that exist in this country.

Plant protein crops, such as peas and beans, can help to expand the footprint of arable farming in Northern Ireland

One interesting development in recent consumer trends is the radical increase in plant protein demand within the agri-value chain.

Without doubt, Northern Ireland’s Protein Payment Scheme has catalysed a surge in protein crop cultivation since its introduction – almost a decade ago.

Yet, even with this surge in output, protein output proportion remains just a fraction of our total arable output.

A Teagasc perspective

Home grown legumes , such as beans and peas, can be effectively included in all ruminant rations

Teagasc research scientists have been able to increase the plant protein content of beans from 20% up to 90% in the form of a ‘protein isolate’.

It’s a breakthrough that could lead to the inclusion of locally grown protein crops into myriad food ingredients.

The crops that move centre stage in this regard are: beans, peas and lupins. All three grow well in Ireland: north and south

Driving this work are research scientists Sinéad Fitzsimons and Mark Fenelon.

According to Fitzsimons, a spectrum of protein-based ingredients can be used within the food sectors.

These range from a flour, made from the original crop through to various liquid-based concentrates

She added: “The isolate can be used in products containing a high protein content.

“Possible options here include the development of new, plant-based sports’ nutritional drinks.

“We are used to seeing whey based beverages and whey-based protein powders.

“Now there are plant-based options, which are based on faba beans and peas.

“These contain up to 90% protein.

“The make-up of the product could include the isolate plus a flavour source.

“When mixed with water, they can be taken after a sports’ session to aid recovery.”

U-PROTEIN

Teagasc’s U-PROTEIN programme is now at pilot scale, where the development of new plant protein-based ingredients is concerned.

“The initial laboratory work allowed us to develop the processes and evaluate the efficiency of the various extraction and separation systems,” said Fitzsimons.

“The next step will be into industry.

“New equipment is available to us that extract the protein.”

According to Mark Fenelon, a pilot plant can produce a range of products with outputs ranging from 100kg to 1,000kg.

He further explained: “We are essentially working at a pre-commercial scale.

“This means that we can work at small and larger pilot scale.

“But processes need to be scalable from the point of view of a commercial operator.

“We try to mimic the bigger processes as best we can.”

Many of the processes developed for the U-PROTEIN programme are similar to those now used by the dairy sector.

However, there is one big difference: milk is a liquid; plant proteins are all solids.

There are also key differences, from a technology perspective when it comes to sourcing the other nutrient and fibre stream within a crop.

Mark Fenelon again: “Where milk is concerned, it is possible to make cheese, whey and, in addition, to source other products.

“But all of this work is carried out in a liquid format.

“However, where plant ingredient sources are concerned, the challenge comes back all the time to the fact that the original material is solid in nature.

“And this does make a real difference when it comes to developing the required extraction processes.”

But it’s all about growing the right crops in the right location.

The overall sustainability of farming

Many members of the general public now advocate the switch from animal to plant-based proteins, as a means of increasing the sustainability of our farming systems.

To put these issues in context Dr. Ewen Mullins and Professor Milena Corredig, a food design and technology specialist form Aarhus University in Denmark, are now jointly assessing developments taking place within the plant protein space.

They are both involved in the recently launched VALPRO Path project, an initiative designed to support the development of a plant protein-based across Europe.

Corredig is confirming the many changes that have taken place in consumer habits over the past decade, where the inclusion of plant protein in consumer diets is concerned.

She said that many consumers had consciously cut down on the amount of animal protein in their diets for health reasons.

But, over a period of time, this trend had transitioned into some people taking a vegan perspective in the way that they consume food.

Corredig continued: “But we now know that by 20250 we should really shift our diets towards something that is more sustainable.

“Our current food production is really not sustainable at all.”

According to Corredig, consumers must now shift their consumption of animal products to plant alternatives or, at least, something that is more sustainable.

“Above and beyond the issue of animal versus plant debate, we must produce and process foods in a more sustainable way, across the board,” she commented.

“We must create new opportunities for consumers to eat food choices that are more within the boundaries of our planet.

“What’s more, consumers are asking for more of these products.

Corredig noted the growing demand for what are considered to be clean, whole foods.

“But, as far as she is concerned, much more must be down to define what this food category actually constitutes.

Public trust

Factors coming in here include the trust that the public place in the food they are eating.

Is local sourcing important?

Or is it a case of accepting processed foods that contain less ingredients?

“Depending on how we define these criteria, there is a role for plant based food,” she confirmed.

“Easier tracing of the ingredients used within a food product is also important.

“This is especially so if the food contains products grown in the country within which it is sold.”

But there are real challenges when it comes to including higher levels of plant-based ingredients within processed foods.

As a case in point, the Danish academic pointed to the fact that plant-based ‘milks’ are less stable than the bovine equivalent.

As a result, additional stabilisers must be included within processed foods when specific plant-based ingredients are used.

“And in some cases this can lead to a degree of over processing,” she explained.

“All of this then comes back to the definition of a clean label, where these products are concerned.”

VALPRO

Ewen Mullins confirmed that the VALPRO path project has been designed to address many of these issues.

He added: “Teagasc is looking at the potential to develop new plant products that will constitute new ingredients for the food processing sectors.

“VALPRO is taking this development model and pushing it out across Europe.

“We are seeking to find out where the premium markets can be identified.

“VALPRO comprises 22 partners across eight countries.”

According to Mullins, the current protein landscape in Europe is not fit for purpose.

“We don’t have premium supply chains for farmers,” he stressed.

“Yet we have food processing businesses striving very hard to source consistent supplies of plant protein.

“At the same time we know that farmers across Europe can produce excellent yields of high quality protein crops.

“It really is a case now of bringing growers and processers together.

“VALPRO is about developing real systems with real farmers.

“Companies will develop the required business models.

“Farmers will then be able to produce the required levels of biomass and, hopefully, be able to carry out a degree of primary processing.

“This then delivers added value to the grower.

“This is all about maximising the value of every bit of product that comes off the field.”

Mullins went on to point out that such an approach will also lead to the development of new opportunities for food processing businesses to source raw materials at farm level.

Local sourcing also leads into the whole narrative surrounding authenticity and provenance, while also reducing the environmental footprint of the foods that are finally consumed.

A number of Europe’s largest food companies are already committed to VALPRO.

They are already looking to source new base ingredients for inclusion within their processing operations.

Ewen Mullins again: “These businesses are fully aware of the consumer drive for diversification of food sources.

“They are also aware of the need to tag on to their products a full sustainability story line.

“This basically means that when consumers go to a product, they have the option of scanning a bar code with their phones.

“This will automatically direct then to a source of information relating to the product they have selected.”

He added: “This information will include a full listing of the ingredients.

“But more importantly, it will also reference the source of these constituents and how they were grown.

“It’s all about delivering a full footprint of how individual food products are made.

“And this will be a very important component of the VALPRO project.”

Professor Corredig also referenced the fact that VALPRO is at the heart of a new economy that is fast developing at the present time.

She continued: “There will also be possibilities to create new companies, as well as helping new start-ups that are already part of the consortium.

“There is a little bit of an ecosystem now developing within VALPRO with some partners larger than others.”

New crops

One of the most significant impacts that VALPRO will have on the Irish tillage sector is the introduction of new crops and the greater use of technologies, such as inter-cropping.

Ewen Mullins again: “The crops that we will be focusing on are faba beans, which we already know well in Ireland; peas and also lupins.

“In parts of Europe, lupin is a very successful crop in terms of delivering enhanced levels of plant protein output.

“One of the successes already coming out of VALPRO is the inter-cropping of pea and faba bean.

“Beans have a very thick stem while peas are highly regarded by food processers as a source of high quality protein.

“Pea is a very valuable crop, assuming it stays up.

“But what we now is that a winter mix of faba beans and peas works tremendously well.

“In essence, the beans act as a scaffold for the peas.

“This approach has multiple benefits.

“In the first instance, it means that two crops are coming off the same field.

“Te beans will act to keep the peas off the ground.

“Moreover, the cropping system also acts to extend the harvest season for peas by up to two weeks.

“This approach also allows for an element of pre-processing to be carried out on farm.”