The threat of Avian Influenza rears its head again

This will be especially the case within those businesses that specialise in free range production.

Up to now AI had been regarded, very much, as a winter challenge, carried by birds migrating to Northern Ireland.

Now there is growing evidence that the disease is established within resident bird populations. If this turns out to be the case, the prospect of birds being housed the year-round becomes a very real possibility.

Northern Ireland's Chief Vet, Dr. Robert Huey, has called on all bird and poultry keepers to immediately step up their biosecurity measures and remain vigilant against the latest threat of Avian Influenza (AI).

The call comes after the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) received confirmation that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in samples of dead black headed gulls which were reported and subsequently collected for testing at four locations across Northern Ireland: Belfast Harbour, Comber, Coalisland and Magherafelt.

The findings in Belfast resulted in the RSPB voluntary closing, on a precautionary basis, their Window on Wildlife facilities near Belfast.

The findings at locations near Lough Neagh present the greatest concern, as they are in close proximity to high density areas of commercial poultry premises.

Black-Headed Gull

In light of these most recent HPAI confirmations in this species of wild bird, DAERA vets have updated the ongoing Veterinary Risk Assessment.

There is now an increasing likelihood of incursion into kept flocks, albeit with a high level of uncertainty, in consideration of the relatively limited number of reports.

Dr Huey said of the recent findings: “While the Department lifted the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone on 2 June, the confirmation of HPAI in black headed gulls at four locations is a stark warning to us all that AI is a constant and dynamic threat.”

Map showing location and number of HPAI positive wild bird findings in 2023.

“We must remain cautious of the potential for this persistent disease to spread more widely to other species of wild birds and even enter our kept domestic flocks.

“We must work hard to protect our entire poultry industry.”

Huey continued:"It is imperative that biosecurity measures are the first thing you think about every morning, and the last thing you think about at night – check, check and re-check what you are doing."

Some simple, repetitive, daily steps that farmers can take to protect their flock include:

- Prevent direct or indirect contact between your flock and wild birds and their manure

- Prevent access by wild birds to feed, feed storage and water

- Change boots regularly

- Wash hands regularly

- Wear disposable boiler suits

- Keep surrounding areas and specifically the curtilage around houses clean.

- Only have essential vehicles coming on site.

Huey concluded: "Completing daily biosecurity checklist is not a luxury. It is an absolute necessity, as is registering all flocks with DAERA.