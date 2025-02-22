The threat posed by animal disease has never been greater

​The last decade has seen agriculture in Northern Ireland facing up to the threat posed by numerous animal diseases which do not require direct animal-to animal contact to get here in the first place, writes Richard Halleron.

One bite from a stray midge that made its way from Great Britain was sufficient to give us Schmallenberg.

The same mode of entry could well bring us Bluetongue and, of course, Avian Influenza is a disease that travels with migrant birds that visit our shores during the winter months.

And, of course, we can never overlook the potential devastation that can be caused by an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

More worrying though is the rate at which these diseases can mutate.

Numerous animal diseases are now having a serious impact on the production potential of the global dairy sector.

This was a key message delivered over recent days by GIRA managing director, Christophe Lafougere.

His organisation delivers strategic market consultancy and forecasting at every level of the European food supply chain.

Dairy cows on William Irvine's farm. Picture: Cliff Donaldson : Of direct interest to the international milk industry is the recent mutation of the Bird Flu virus in the United States into a form which can impact cattle.

Lafougere spoke at a recent conference, hosted by the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland.

The overarching theme of the event was: the development of sustainable dairy farming and processing practices into the future

Courtesy of his presentation, the GIRA representative confirmed the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in Germany.

However, this is only the tip of a very large iceberg, where the direct impact of animal disease on international dairy production is concerned.

Avian influenza (AI), commonly known as Bird Flu, is a highly contagious viral disease affecting the respiratory, digestive and/or nervous system of many species of birds.

It may also pose a threat to people and other animals in certain circumstances.

Cases of the new condition have been identified on dairy farms in the states of California and Texas with milk output levels falling by 30%.

In financial terms this is working out at reductions in milk output valued at US$191 per cow.

California is home to one third of the dairy herds found in the United States.

The GIRA representative confirmed that some dairy farms in the state are now looking at seven figure production losses, caused solely by the impact of the variant Bird Flu virus

Lafougere also confirmed that Bluetongue variants are impacting significantly on both dairy cow fertility and milk output levels across Europe.

This is particularly the case in Belgium where empty rates in dairy cows are currently running at up to 30% on some farms.

According to the dairy industry analyst, all of this is coming at a significant cost to both farmers and milk processers.

He explained: “At farm level there is the direct impact of the loss in milk production, should disease gain a foothold within a herd.

“But disease prevention also comes at a significant cost. The likes of Bluetongue vaccines are not cheap.

“Moreover, three shots are required to deliver any form of protection to animals,” Lafougere added.

Meanwhile, in France Bluetongue outbreaks are directly attributable to a three per cent reduction in national milk output that has been recorded over recent months.

Lafougere went on to point out that Bluetongue must be kept out of Ireland at all costs.

Schmallenberg Disease

Meanwhile, Fane Valley veterinary advisor, Charlotte Martin is confirming that Schmallenberg Disease has significantly impacted the performance of early lambing flocks in Northern Ireland over recent weeks.

The virus itself gives rise to only mild symptoms in cattle which are transient including fever, drop in milk yield and sometimes diarrhoea. In sheep, few if any signs are exhibited.

If ruminant animals should become infected when pregnant, it can lead to abortion or malformations in the foetus.

Charlotte Martin spoke at a recent lamb information evening held in Ballycastle, North Co Antrim.

Significantly, affected flock owners are reporting large numbers of lamb losses: with up to 40% of ewes impacted by the virus.

The Fane Valley representative further explained: “Schmallenberg is spread by biting midges, which have higher activity levels during the summer and autumn period.

“They are also responsible for the spread of Bluetongue Disease.”

She continued: “Schmallenberg infections lead to the development of deformed lambs, the vast majority of which do not survive birth.

“Affected ewes can sometime abort lambs at time of infection.”

According to the veterinarian, Schmallenberg is not a notifiable disease, but Bluetongue is.

She commented: “The impact of Schmallenberg on the foetus takes place during the first 25 to 50 days of gestation.

“If a midge bites a ewe during mid lactation, she is unlikely to have a deformed foetus.

“Prevention is the best way of avoiding Schmallenberg becoming a problem in the first place.”

It has been shown that winds at strengths above 3m/s will prevent midges form biting potential hosts.

However, they do travel in the wind.

This phenomenon has resulted in infected midges being brought across to the island of Ireland in the first place.

Charlotte Martin again: “This is why coastal areas in this part of the world are more likely to be Schmallenberg-impacted.

“No insecticide claims to kill midges fast enough to prevent a single bite form a midge.

“That said, these products can deliver some form of protection against Schmallenberg.

“So using pour-on products and getting ewes dipped is important.

“The other option is to plan to lamb later.

“There was a Schmallenberg vaccine on the market a number of years ago.

“But no one bought it.

“It is no longer available so the reality is that vaccinating against Schmallenberg is not an option at the present time.”

She concluded: “Ewes will develop an immune response to Schmallenberg.

“But the length of time this response lasts is unknown.

“Immunity to Schmallenberg could last for six months or it could be longer.

“At the present time we do not know the answer to this question.

“But certainly, if a ewe contacted the disease this year, I wouldn’t count on her being immune three years from now,” Charlotte concluded.

National Fallen Stock Company

January of this year saw the National Fallen Stock Company (NFSCo) celebrating its 21st birthday.

The organisation was established back in 2004 and is a not for profit Community Interest Company, which effectively means it is run for the benefit of the farming community.

Its objective is to facilitate an efficient and competitive nationwide service for the collection and disposal of fallen stock, and does this by working with around 100 fallen stock collectors around the country.

According to NFSCo chairman, Charles Bourns, the organisation’s business model developed for the sector has stood the test of time – it is unchanged in principle from those formative years.

Bourns is using the NFSCo anniversary to remind its 43,000+ farmer members of the need for continued or enhanced biosecurity given the threat from the many animal diseases currently circulating.

These include Blurtongue, Avian Influenza (bird flu), Schmallenberg, TB and (further afield, but nonetheless acting as a timely warning against complacency for all) Foot and Mouth Disease.

As part of this, NFSCo has introduced a new ‘Fallen Stock Collection Point’ sign, which farmers can use to indicate to collectors where all of a farm’s fallen animals will be left for collection.

This will result in greater discipline for farm staff, enhanced clarity for collectors, a reduced contact risk from a collector’s vehicle and better farm biosecurity.

Bourbs continued: “NFSCo has been fortunate over our 21 years to work with brilliant and extremely professional collectors, tens of thousands of members, and an excellent administration team at Ian Potter Marketing Services Limited.

“I would like to thank them all for their commitment to NFSCo. If they hadn’t bought into the NFSCo philosophy and our delivery team all those years ago, then we wouldn’t be where we are today, with the collection industry having benefitted massively from the service and improvements in technology introduced over the years,” Bourbs stated.

The NFSCo chairman warns against animal disease complacency with all of the current diseases circulating, and with climate change bringing ever greater risks – bluetongue and bird flu being obvious ones.

Scientists are warning that shifts in the temperature, rainfall and other factors will influence the type and incidences of disease in both wildlife and domesticated animals by changing the interaction between the pathogens, the vectors, and the animals themselves.

Heat stress can also make animals more susceptible to disease

Charles Bourns concluded: “It all means we can’t sit back on our laurels.

“Biosecurity has to be a top priority on farms, so I urge extra vigilance for the future.”

But it’s not all bad news

Maintaining the highest animal health standards must always be a priority for our farming sectors: our exports depend on this being the case.

At a very fundamental level, the island of Ireland is shielded from the myriad animal health challenges that continually confront the rest of Europe.

This is because we have control of the imported livestock reaching these shores.

But we are not totally impregnable, where the challenge of animal disease is concerned.

Bluetongue, for example, poses an existential threat to our dairy, beef and sheep sectors, should it manage to secure a permanent foothold in Northern Ireland.

Let’s hope this day never arises: the only way of ensuring this is the case is for farmers to be totally vigilant. But there also many good news stories making the headlines, where our animal health standards are concerned.

Northern Ireland is now making tremendous progress where the eradication of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) is concerned. We are almost there.

But it’s important that all farmers play their part in getting the job completed.

Hopefully this sets the scene for the effective targeting of other important animal health challenges, including Johne’s Disease.

The reality is that animal disease status is inextricably linked a to a region’s ability to export livestock products to countries around the world.

And this principle is set to become even more relevant during the period ahead.

Disease also brings with it the challenge of coping with and caring for sick animals.

The days are fast coming to an end when antibiotics will be allowed to treat many of the common animal health ailments that arise on all farms.

It always was the case of prevention being better than cure.

And, looking to the future, this strategy will be the absolute Plan A on all our livestock farms.

However, this scenario represents another good news story for our livestock sectors. Healthy animals are more efficient and inherently more profitable in every sense.

Securing greater levels of production efficiency will also reduce the carbon footprint generated across a farming enterprise. So we really are looking at a win:win scenario across the board.