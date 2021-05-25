Toddler (3) dies after tragic incident involving car
A three-year-old toddler has died after a tragic collision near his home.
The child was injured during a collision on the Boghead Bridge Road, Aghalee on the outskirts of Lurgan at around 4pm.
The circumstances of the incident are not known at this time.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a young child died following an incident involving a car at a residential address in the Craigavon area this afternoon, Tuesday 25 May.
“There are no further details at this time.”
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who lives nearby, said: “It is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
