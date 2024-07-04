Top prices from the sheep sale in Downpatrick
The weekly sheep sale took place in Downpatrick on Saturday, 29th June 2024.
Leading prices are as follows:
Lambs: Loughinisland farmer 30.5kg £156. Downpatrick farmer 25.2kg £152. Castlewellan farmer 27.5kg £150. Downpatrick farmer 25kg £140. Downpatrick farmer 24.9kg £136. Downpatrick farmer 24.30kg £135. Downpatrick farmer 24.30kg £135. Ardglass farmer 24.80kg £135 and Downpatrick farmer 24.1kg £135.
Fat Ewes: Downpatrick farmer £190. Downpatrick farmer £172. Downpatrick farmer £170. Downpatrick farmer £170. Loughinisland farmer £169, £158 Downpatrick farmer £169. Downpatrick farmer £163. Mayobridge farmer £160 and Ardglass farmer £157.
