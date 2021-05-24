Traffic delays expected after collison between bus and car in NI town
Traffic delays are expected after a crash between a bus and a car in an NI town this afternoon.
DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said the crashed happened shortly before 3pm at Flush Place in Lurgan.
The incident, involving a Translink bus, appears to have occurred on the roundabout close to Moutray’s Spar.
Cllr Moutray said: “At this stage there doesn’t appear to be anyone hurt.
“However it is causing a huge traffic blockage just at school closing time and it is best to avoid the area if possible.”
