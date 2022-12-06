News you can trust since 1963
Diversions in place as police and ambulance service attend 'serious' single vehicle accident in Artigarvan, County Tyrone

Diversions are in place following a ‘serious’ single vehicle road traffic collision in County Tryone this morning.

By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leakpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with Ballyskeagh Road.

“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

