Diversions in place as police and ambulance service attend 'serious' single vehicle accident in Artigarvan, County Tyrone
Diversions are in place following a ‘serious’ single vehicle road traffic collision in County Tryone this morning.
By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.
“Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leakpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with Ballyskeagh Road.
“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.”
