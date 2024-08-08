Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Drumquin area on the evening of Monday, July 29.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers received a report at approximately 7.50pm on Monday, 29th July of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross on the Dooish Road.

“Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle. There were no other passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The man was subsequently taken to hospital and has since sadly died from his injuries.

stock image

“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1660 29/07/24.”