Man remains in critical condition following single-vehicle accident in Co Tyrone
Inspector Beeton confirmed police received a report at approximately 6.15pm yesterday evening (Thursday 15 August) of a single-vehicle collision involving a BMW X5 in the Moy Road area.
“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” Inspector Beeton added.
“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.
“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1306 15/08/24.”