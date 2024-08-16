Man remains in critical condition following single-vehicle accident in Co Tyrone

By Joanne Knox

Deputy Editor

Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision in Dungannon yesterday evening.

Inspector Beeton confirmed police received a report at approximately 6.15pm yesterday evening (Thursday 15 August) of a single-vehicle collision involving a BMW X5 in the Moy Road area.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” Inspector Beeton added.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, remains in a critical condition. (Pic: Freelance)The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, remains in a critical condition. (Pic: Freelance)
The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, remains in a critical condition. (Pic: Freelance)

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1306 15/08/24.”