Motorcyclist dies in Co Down accident
A man in his 50s has sadly died following a collision on Killyleagh Road in Downpatrick.
The man was the rider of a motorcycle which collided with a car at around 4pm on Sunday 28 July.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from two other motorcyclists travelling along the same road around the time of the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 1161 28/07/24.”
Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
