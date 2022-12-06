News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

UPDATE: Diversions have now been lifted following a 'serious' single vehicle accident in Artigarvan, County Tyrone, this morning

Diversions have now been lifted following a ‘serious’ single vehicle road traffic collision in County Tyrone this morning. It is understood the collision involved a livestock trailer.

By Joanne Knox
8 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:40pm

At the time, a police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leakpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with Ballyskeagh Road.

“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.
Most Popular
Read More
Nine charged in relation to theft of £3.1M worth of plant and machinery, some of...