At the time, a police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leakpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with Ballyskeagh Road.

“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.”