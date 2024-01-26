News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Two Co Down roads closed - avoid the area

Road users are advised that the Crossgar Road in Saintfield is currently blocked in both directions following a road traffic collision close to the junction with the New Line Road.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:18 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 16:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are also currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Blackskull Road area of Dromore.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey. Local diversions are in place.

Related topics:SaintfieldPoliceDromore