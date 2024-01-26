Two Co Down roads closed - avoid the area
Road users are advised that the Crossgar Road in Saintfield is currently blocked in both directions following a road traffic collision close to the junction with the New Line Road.
Police are also currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Blackskull Road area of Dromore.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey. Local diversions are in place.