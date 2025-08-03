UFU announces new corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to announce b4b Renewables as its latest corporate member.

b4b Renewables is a leading provider of commercial renewable energy systems, specialising in Solar PV, Battery Storage Solutions, Heat Pumps and Microgrid solutions.

Operating across the UK and Ireland, the company delivers innovative, tailored energy systems to clients in the commercial, manufacturing, and retail sectors, with a growing footprint in the agri-business space.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, "We are pleased to welcome b4b Renewables as a corporate member. Their expertise and commitment to renewable technology align closely with the values of our farming community, providing members with greater access to expert guidance, cutting-edge renewable systems, and a trusted supplier network.”

Ryan Daly b4b Renewables director, UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy and Paul Turnbull b4b Renewables managing director.

Commenting, Paul Turnbull, managing Director of b4b Renewables said, "We are delighted to become a corporate member of the UFU. Agriculture has a vital role to play in the transition to renewable energy, and we look forward to supporting UFU members with the latest technologies to reduce energy costs, cut emissions, and create more sustainable farm businesses."

For more information, visit www.b4brenewables.com/.