UFU call for balanced approach to reduce wildfire risk and protect upland habitats

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is calling for urgent action and improved support for farmers to help manage hill ground.

The call comes as concerns grow about increasing wildfire risks, habitat loss and, what the UFU described as, “overly prescriptive environmental regulations that ignore the generational knowledge of local land managers”.

Last Wednesday (9 April) UFU president, William Irvine, and deputy president, Glenn Cuddy, visited the Mournes to speak to farmers who have been impacted by the recent wildfires.

“I met with local farmers in the Mournes including John Maginn, who was impacted by the recent wildfires,” Mr Irvine said. “In 2021, we met under the exact same circumstances and it was made very clear that in the time that has passed since, little to nothing has been done to improve wildfire prevention in the area.”

UFU president William Irvine pictured with local farmer Seamus Maginn, who farms locally in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mournes. (Pic: UFU)

The UFU is pushing for the reactivation of the Northern Ireland Wildfire Stakeholder Forum, which has not met in recent years.

“Better communication and collaboration is desperately needed between the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, DAERA and farmers,” he continued. “We need to get the NI Wildfire Stakeholder Forum back up and running again so we can work together to create a more balanced approach to reduce wildfire risk and protect upland habitats.

“Extreme wildfires benefit no one. They are devastating for the environment, for local communities and for farmers. These burns destroy natural habitats and take years to recover from. It’s time for DAERA to recognise the invaluable knowledge hill farmers have and work with us to roll out a realistic and practical wildfire strategy.

“Going forward, any Farming with Nature policy must be flexible and tailored to work for hill farmers, not against them. The focus must be on outcomes, allowing practical, on the ground solutions that support the management of vegetation through grazing, topping and controlled burning. Without decisive action, upland areas across NI could face more frequent and severe wildfires, which would cause serious damage to our ecosystems, livelihoods and rural communities,” said Mr Irvine.