UFU celebrates top silage makers of 2024

This week, the Ulster Farmers’ Union recognised Northern Ireland’s top silage makers of 2024 as the UFU and sponsors United Feeds, hosted their annual silage competition awards ceremony in the Dunsilly Hotel, Co. Antrim.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drummondmore Dairy Farm Ltd of Armagh Down group (dairy), Roger and Hilary Bell of Ballyclare group (beef and sheep), Daryl Morton of North West Armagh group (big bale) and Clifton and Jonathan Dickson of North East Armagh group (alternative forage), took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.

UFU president William Irvine said: “The UFU’s annual silage competition has always encouraged members to produce silage to exceptional levels and once again, this year’s competition entries were to the highest standard. Good silage making has always been a key element of farming in Northern Ireland as we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector. With rising input costs, it’s more important now than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to extend our thanks to the United Feeds’ advisory team, CAFRE, UFU group managers and most importantly our farmers, for continuing to support the competition.”

Alan Boyd United Feeds event sponsor, Lucy Mitchell UFU commercial and membership director and William Irvine UFU president. (Pic: Freelance)

Alan Boyd, United Feeds, added: “We are delighted to have supported the UFU annual silage competition again this year. High quality forage is a key element to driving performance, production and profit on all ruminant farms. Congratulations to the winners of this year’s competition who have made exceptionally good forages. We were delighted with the number of entries again this year and thank the UFU for organising the competition.”

The full list of winners is:

Dairy

1st Drummondmore Dairy Farm Ltd, Armagh Down group; 2nd Stephen Hamilton, North West Armagh group; 3rd Geoff Malcomson, South West Down group.

Round bale NI winners. Back row (l-r): Gary Reid (2nd place), Aaron Allely (2nd place), Lucy Mitchell UFU commercial and membership director, Ross Johnston (3rd place), Mark Bruce United Feeds. Front row (l-r): Eric Reid (2nd place), Daryl Morton (1st place), David Johnston (3rd place). (Pic: Freelance)

Beef and sheep

1st Roger and Hilary Bell, Ballyclare group; 2nd Alastair Dale, Mid Antrim group; 3rd Brian Jamieson, North Antrim group.

Alternative forage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Clifton and Jonathan Dickson, North East Armagh group; 2nd Stephen McAlister, South Tyrone group; 3rd Jonny Hutchinson, South Londonderry group.

Bales

1st Daryl Morton, North West Armagh group; 2nd Eric & Gary Reid, North East Armagh group; 3rd David Johnston, South West Down group.