UFU celebrates top silage makers of 2024
Drummondmore Dairy Farm Ltd of Armagh Down group (dairy), Roger and Hilary Bell of Ballyclare group (beef and sheep), Daryl Morton of North West Armagh group (big bale) and Clifton and Jonathan Dickson of North East Armagh group (alternative forage), took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.
UFU president William Irvine said: “The UFU’s annual silage competition has always encouraged members to produce silage to exceptional levels and once again, this year’s competition entries were to the highest standard. Good silage making has always been a key element of farming in Northern Ireland as we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector. With rising input costs, it’s more important now than ever.
“We would like to extend our thanks to the United Feeds’ advisory team, CAFRE, UFU group managers and most importantly our farmers, for continuing to support the competition.”
Alan Boyd, United Feeds, added: “We are delighted to have supported the UFU annual silage competition again this year. High quality forage is a key element to driving performance, production and profit on all ruminant farms. Congratulations to the winners of this year’s competition who have made exceptionally good forages. We were delighted with the number of entries again this year and thank the UFU for organising the competition.”
The full list of winners is:
Dairy
1st Drummondmore Dairy Farm Ltd, Armagh Down group; 2nd Stephen Hamilton, North West Armagh group; 3rd Geoff Malcomson, South West Down group.
Beef and sheep
1st Roger and Hilary Bell, Ballyclare group; 2nd Alastair Dale, Mid Antrim group; 3rd Brian Jamieson, North Antrim group.
Alternative forage
1st Clifton and Jonathan Dickson, North East Armagh group; 2nd Stephen McAlister, South Tyrone group; 3rd Jonny Hutchinson, South Londonderry group.
Bales
1st Daryl Morton, North West Armagh group; 2nd Eric & Gary Reid, North East Armagh group; 3rd David Johnston, South West Down group.