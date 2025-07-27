UFU comment on vaccine

​The UFU has acknowledged the recent announcement from DAERA Minister Andrew Muir regarding the approval of voluntary BTV-3 vaccination in Northern Ireland, subject to licensing.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “While we appreciate Northern Ireland's BTV-free status, the approval of these vaccines may offer our members another option in managing potential risks. It's important to understand that while these vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission, they are intended to reduce the severity of clinical signs and mortality in affected animals.

“Any farmers who are considering vaccination must consult their private veterinary surgeon. This will enable them to discuss whether vaccination is appropriate for their specific livestock and farm system, taking into account factors such as the timings of any vaccination program and future animal movements or buying and selling policies.”