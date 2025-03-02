UFU Group Focus: North-West Armagh

On Thursday 27 February, North-West Armagh UFU Group enjoyed a trip to Gilfresh Produce and an update from UFU President, William Irvine for their group meeting.

The Gilpin family who own Gilfresh Produce from its incept to what it is today, have been active members of the North-West Armagh UFU Group for many years with Thomas having special interest in serving on the Vegetable Committee.

Senior Group Manager Howard Pillow has been dealing with the family since joining the UFU in 1981 and fondly remembers Thomas’s late mother Elizabeth preparing carrots for sale in those early days. He has watched the business steadily grow and develop adopting new and innovative technologies to enable the business to remain efficient and profitable in a challenging trading environment. As Agent for the NFU Mutual Insurance Society, Howard has taken extreme pride in being able to look after the Company’s insurance and Risk Management requirements from simple products in the early years to more complex solutions within the last number of years as the business has diversified.

Today, Gilfresh Produce is one of the biggest vegetable growers and suppliers on the island of Ireland providing employment for over 160 people.

NW Armagh UFU Group members along with UFU President, William Irvine and UFU Deputy President, Glenn Cuddy at Gilfresh Produce. (Pic: UFU)

After the visit, Directors of Gilfresh Produce Ltd, Thomas, Ruth and William Gilpin hosted lunch for all in attendance which included UFU President William Irvine and his wife Ruth along with UFU Deputy President, Glenn Cuddy.

Over lunch Willian Irvine updated members on what the UFU has been doing this past number of months on their behalf, which included a lengthy discussion on IHT.

The Group would once again like to thank most sincerely the Gilpin Family for taking the time to take the members round their impressive business premises at Creenagh Road, Loughgall.