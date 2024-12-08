UFU launch silage competition

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and United Feeds are proud to launch the 32nd annual silage competition.

The UFU’s partnership with United Feeds continues to go from strength to strength and has brought a new focus to the competition in recent years, helping to improve the quality of silage being produced in Northern Ireland. UFU president William Irvine said, “Each year we look forward to working with United Feeds to launch the annual silage competition. It is a much-anticipated event in our calendar with benefits for the local farming industry. The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels, but also encourages members to improve year on year. The production of quality silage has always been a key element of farming in Northern Ireland, where we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector and has become even more important with increasing input costs.”