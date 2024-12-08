UFU launch silage competition
The UFU’s partnership with United Feeds continues to go from strength to strength and has brought a new focus to the competition in recent years, helping to improve the quality of silage being produced in Northern Ireland. UFU president William Irvine said, “Each year we look forward to working with United Feeds to launch the annual silage competition. It is a much-anticipated event in our calendar with benefits for the local farming industry. The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels, but also encourages members to improve year on year. The production of quality silage has always been a key element of farming in Northern Ireland, where we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector and has become even more important with increasing input costs.”
United Feeds’ Sales Director, Alan Boyd said, “Once again 2024 has proved to be a challenging year to make silage on local farms, but despite the challenges many have farmers have managed to preserve well fermented good quality silages. The UFU/United Feeds silage competition is a great opportunity for farmers to benchmark their own silages against the best silages in Northern Ireland and to showcase the high-quality forages produced. I would encourage UFU members to consider entering and supporting the competition this winter.”
If you wish to enter, please contact your local group office for more details or register your interest online at www.ufuni.org.