UFU president reflects on 'immense challenges' faced throughout 2024 and looks ahead to 2025

​As the year draws to a close, Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine has issued a New Year message to Northern Ireland’s farmers, reflecting on the ‘immense challenges’ they have faced over the past 12 months.

“As we approach the end of another year, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on 2024,” Mr Irvine said.

“The past 12 months has delivered immense challenges, while underscoring the astounding resilience and determination of the farming community in Northern Ireland.

“The uncertainty surrounding the recent tax changes announced by the new Labour government, in particular the proposed removal of Agricultural Property Relief (APR), has caused deep concern for many.

UFU president William Irvine. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia)

“These changes threaten to undermine the viability of farms, and our ability to pass family farms on to the next generation.

“Both of which jeopardies our future and way of life that is at the core of our rural heritage.

“Rest assured, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has been unwavering in its response to APR.

“We have lobbied intensively, making it clear to government ministers and policymakers about the catastrophic consequences these proposals will have on farm families.

“We are working in collaboration with our counterparts across the UK to ensure our collective voice is heard loud and clear.

“The message is simple: farming is not just an asset, it is a livelihood and a cornerstone of our economy, environment and communities, and we will do whatever it takes to protect it.”

Mr Irvine said the broader tax reforms that were announced in Labour’s autumn budget are “equally as worrying” as they will create additional financial strain for farm families.

He continued: “Rising costs, uncertainty with planning and TB, have left many feeling stretched to the limit.

“We continue to lobby so that support for agriculture is ring-fenced, multiannual and inflation proofed, in turn, protecting local food security and the public’s ability to access local nutritious produce.

“2024 also provided a stark reminder of the importance of standing together – we are much stronger when we work as one unit.

“The UFU, with your support, has been at the forefront of every critical issue from inheritance tax and environmental regulations to the need for fairness in the supply chain.

“We remain committed to the cause, fighting on behalf of farm families across Northern Ireland, to ensure agriculture has a bright and prosperous future.”

The UFU president said that, despite all the uncertainty, opportunities lie ahead for farming and food production due to our capability and expertise in this region.

“NI farmers continue to lead on sustainability, adopting innovative practices that improve efficiency and enhance environmental outcomes, and the UFU will always ensure that your efforts are recognised, championing policies that support us to reach set targets while protecting farm incomes,” he added.

Looking to 2025, the UFU will “continue to be relentless in lobbying government to support farm families”, Mr Irvine said.

“We will not accept policies that will hinder succession planning or drive a wedge between generations of farmers.

“Our focus will be on protecting what matters most to you - your livelihoods, your families, and your future. Farming is more than a business; it’s a way of life.

“On behalf of everyone at the UFU, I wish you a peaceful and joyful Christmas and a successful New Year. Thank you for your continued support, and let’s face 2025 with determination and optimism, united as a farming community,” Mr Irvine concluded.