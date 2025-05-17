UFU responds to launch of NI Food Strategy Action Plan

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union has responded to the publication of DAERA’s Northern Ireland Food Strategy Action Plan, highlighting the vital importance of ensuring domestic food production remains central to the region’s future food policy.

UFU president, William Irvine, said: “Farmers and growers across NI are proud to produce top-quality, nutritious food that feeds our local population and contributes to wider economic prosperity. The publication of this action plan provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen our food system, but success will depend on putting food security and primary production at the heart of government thinking. We need clear ambition to boost domestic production and reduce our reliance on imports. The agri-food sector has the capacity to do much more, but we cannot allow our self-sufficiency levels, especially in fruit and vegetables, to continue falling. This must be addressed through practical action, including an annual food security report and renewed investment in horticulture.

“Food must be recognised as a strategic asset. Our farmers and growers are ready to be part of the solution, supporting healthy diets, improving environmental outcomes and building a more resilient supply chain. But this requires a food system that values the people who produce it and supports them to innovate and invest for the future. NI’s unique selling point is the origin and quality of our produce. Our family farms underpin the success of the wider food and drink industry. That contribution must be recognised in future policy.”