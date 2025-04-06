UFU schools’ competition deadline approaching
This year’s theme is ‘from NI farms to fork’.
The competition is split into five sections:
Foundation level (Nursery, pre-school and playgroups): “From NI farms to fork.” Pupils should decorate the picture “From NI farms to fork.” (male and female template).
Foundation (Primary 1 and Primary 2): “From NI farms to fork.” Pupils should decorate the picture of “From NI farms to fork” template and what products we produce in NI.
Key stage 1 (Primary 3 and 4): Draw an image and provide a tagline/slogan to help NI farmers promote their high-quality produce. This could be a logo for a product with a tagline. For example (logo on a milk carton with the tagline, farm fresh).
Key stage 2 (Primary 5, 6 and 7): How to promote NI produce on a world level. Pupils are asked to create a sustainability body initiative including a logo and 150-200 words explaining how NI can better promote its local produce (any commodity). For example, an overarching NI body that promotes all commodities in NI or a sector specific body.
Special schools: Can enter any section of the competition.
Prizes sponsored by Asda include: £200 for the winning school in each section plus transport for a class to nearest participating open farm; £40 for the winning pupil in each section; £100 for the runner-up school in each section plus a Bramley apple tree; £20 for the runner-up pupil in each section; Planting set for third place pupil in each section; Highly commended certificates.
For more information contact Lynsay Beattie at UFU HQ (028) 9037 0222 or [email protected].