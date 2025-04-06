UFU slam recommendation for further designations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union will continue to oppose any further designations of Northern Ireland farmland following the release of the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) report, ‘Review of Implementation of Laws for Terrestrial and Freshwater Protected Sites in Northern Ireland’ on 3 April.

The report has recommended that DAERA increases the amount of land designated; something which the UFU has consistently opposed. Any moves to designate more land will place additional restrictions on farm businesses, devalue that land and create unnecessary bureaucracy for those who have safeguarded the countryside for generations.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said, “Whilst the UFU welcomes the OEP’s recognition for tailored advice for existing sites, it must be in collaboration with the farmer. But this report clearly reflects ongoing failings within DAERA and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, and their inability to engage effectively with landowners. Farmers have been responsible stewards of the land for generations, yet instead of being supported, they face restrictions without any proper recognition of their role in maintaining these habitats for generations.

“Expanding designated sites without appropriate compensation is simply unfair, and a betrayal to farmers. Designation brings a heavy regulatory burden to farmers. The way forward requires cooperation, not additional restrictions.”

Currently, around 10% of NI’s land is designated, placing strict conditions on how farmers can manage it.

Some farmers have to wait weeks for simple permissions from DAERA or NIEA to carry out essential activities on their own land. These restrictions also extend beyond the designated area itself, with planning issues affecting new and replacement buildings within a 7.5km radius.

“Any breach of the rules risks cross-compliance penalties, deductions to a farmer’s Basic Payment and significant financial strain. Land designation often leads to devaluation and additional restrictions on title deeds, yet there is very limited financial support for farmers affected through short term agri-envrionment schemes which are often unworkable for the farmers. Many farmers enter designated land into agri-environment schemes, yet they still face excessive red tape,” said Mr McLenaghan.

UFU representatives have hosted the OEP on farm visits, to discuss the issues around designated sites and their practical management.

“From our engagements with the OEP, it was clear that much of what is needed to resolve these issues comes down to adequate funding. If the public expects farmers to deliver environmental goods for society through land use restrictions, then this must be properly funded either from the market place or from the public purse. It is unacceptable for DAERA and NIEA to consider using sustainability payments to cover these environmental costs when significant long term commitments are needed. We must ensure farmers are supported fairly and equitably for the vital role they play in both food production and environmental stewardship."