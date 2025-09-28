UFU South West Fermanagh group

​UFU representatives recently hosted a meeting in Tully Mill Restaurant, for South West Fermanagh members affected by the proposed Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway Greenway.

Discussion focused on landowner concerns and implications of the SLNCR Railway Greenway, and the meeting unanimously opposed the Greenway.

The group kicks off their Winter Programme on 9 October with a meeting in CAFRE college, Enniskillen.

The topic for the night is an important one – ‘Minding Your Mental Health on the Farm.’

It is a joint meeting with the local YFCU groups.

The next big event in the Fermanagh calendar is the annual County Dinner. This event will be held on Friday 14 November 2025 at 7.30pm in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

The evening will be attended by UFU members and corporate supporters alike and there will be a raffle and auction on the evening – with a donation of the proceeds going to charity. Everyone is very welcome, including those who are not UFU members.

Give them a call to the Enniskillen office on 02866 326622 to book your place.

South West Fermanagh winter programme meetings will continue Wednesday 10 December at 10.30am, beginning with a breakfast at the mart with UFU President, William Irvine.

Go and join them for this popular event, it is a good social occasion and an opportunity for casual discussion.

Finally, South West Fermanagh Group AGM will take place on Thursday 5 February 2026, at the Killyhevlin at 8pm and David Wright, Irish Farmers’ Journal, will be the speaker on the night.