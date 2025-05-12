UFU supporting RUAS Healthy Horticulture grow horticulture and arable sectors for the future

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union vegetable, potato, Armagh bramley apple and cereal committees are progressing plans to unveil a bespoke farm landscape model illustrating how today’s modern farmers, whilst producing nutritional food, navigate measures to protect water quality and our environment.

Millwood Hand Crafted Farm sets established in 2006 by brothers John and Benny Robinson were commissioned to design a masterpiece model clearly showing visitors how the adoption of best practice in horticulture and arable crop production aids and protects good water quality status and our environment for future generations.

The 2025 RUAS Balmoral Show Healthy Horticulture marquee visit promises to have something interesting for everyone. CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim continue to partner RUAS and the industry at Balmoral Show. 2025 marks a significant milestone for CAFRE where horticulture has been taught for over 100 years, and floristry courses for 25 years. Lots to celebrate and the future for horticulture is an exciting one.

There are many challenges facing the world today and horticulture plays a crucial role in solving them. From sustainably feeding the nation, to promoting good mental health and wellbeing and fighting climate change. Visit the Healthy Horticulture marquee and find out why there has never been a more exciting time to choose a career in horticulture.

Joy Roulston will awaken and tantalise taste buds with bespoke recipes promoting local produce and the producers. A new potato peeling competition will run each day, and the Mighty Spud will be needing your support at the show mascot race on Saturday afternoon. A new raised bed will also be on site acknowledging and promoting the importance of producing fresh produce on a smaller scale, illustrating it is possible, enjoyable and beneficial.

The very popular kids’ education trail and potting table offers some hands-on fun with a take home treat for all on completion. Returning to help promote NI horticulture are Rural Support - Social Farms, Esker Daffodils, The Conservation Volunteers, Jubilee Farm, Twinkl and True Harvest Seeds. Exhibits with interesting facts will be on display supported by local apple, vegetable, potato and cereal growers.

MindWise is the chosen local charity for 2025. Vegetable plug sales supplied by UFU vegetable chairman Trevor Gabbie will be on sale every afternoon £2 for 10 plugs.

'Bee the Change' horticulture competition: In celebration of World Bee Day on 20 May 2025 - florists’ entries will be on display.

Healthy Horticulture exhibitors look forward to celebrating the importance of horticulture and arable food crops supported by DAERA NIRFP, Gilfresh Produce, Whites Speedicook, AHDB, CAFRE, John Gabbie & Sons Plant Propagators Ltd, Donnely Horticulture and UFU.

Balmoral Show is always a great opportunity to meet with and learn from others so please do take time and visit Healthy Horticulture.