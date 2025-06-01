UFU supports food crime confidential hotline

​The Balmoral Show provided an opportunity for the Ulster Farmers’ Union to demonstrate its advocacy for farmers and growers and commitment to maintaining standards through its support of the Food Crime Confidential Hotline, 0800 028 1180.

The freephone number allows anyone who has suspicions of food crime to report it safely and confidentially to the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).

The NFCU is a law enforcement function of the Food Standards Agency (FSA). The NFCU is tasked with protecting consumers and the food industry from food crime within food supply chains. Examples of food crime include the use of stolen food in the supply chain, unlawful slaughter, diversion of unsafe food, adulteration, substitution or misrepresentation of food and document fraud.

The NFCU’s current food crime priorities include:

John McLenaghan UFU deputy president, William Irvine UFU president pictured with Ed McDonald food fraud liaison officer, consumer protection team, Food Standards Agency.

- Misrepresentation of lamb, beef, poultry and dairy with regards to origin.

- Misrepresentation of lamb, beef and poultry with regards to status (including stolen livestock or meat considered unfit for the food chain).

- Adulteration and substitution of lamb, beef, poultry and dairy products.

- Waste diversion including ABP handling within red meat, poultry, dairy and feed supply chains.

- Specific supply chains presenting high levels of authenticity risk to the UK.

Reporting food crime

Encouraging members of the public and those working in the food and drink sector to speak up about food crime, Ed McDonald, food fraud liaison officer, consumer protection team, Food Standards Agency said: “We know how passionate Northern Ireland producers are about maintaining exceptional standards and we know how important the industry’s reputation is and the effort invested by Ulster Farmers’ Union to promote the sector.

“We’re encouraging everyone who wants to keep the industry great to play their part in making sure people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe. If you know of food crime, report it confidentially via Food Crime Confidential on freephone 0800 028 1180 or you can report online. You don’t need to give any details about yourself and the information you provide will be treated anonymously.”

Visit the following link to report food crime online, https://www.food.gov.uk/contact/businesses/report-safety-concern/report-a-food-crime.