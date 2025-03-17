UFU takeover featuring Michael Simpson

​Ulster Farmers’ Union Next Generation member Michael Simpson, will be doing a takeover on the UFU Instagram page on Tuesday 18 March.

Some of you will be familiar with Michael from his social media platform, Not So Fancy Farming.

Michael farms with his father in Killyleagh and lives on the farm with his wife and three daughters. They keep around 90 sucklers along with their home bred heifers. They bring the progeny through to beef, with the males castrated and finished as steers, ideally under 24 months.

They also lamb around 200 ewes, finishing lambs off grass and rear dairy beef calves. The pair outwinter a portion of their stock on forage brassicas in the autumn and winter months. Reducing inputs while maintaining growth rates is their biggest focus at the moment.

Be sure to follow the UFU Instagram page to see what Michael gets up to.