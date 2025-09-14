UFU technical team working for you

​Ever wondered how the technical team can help you? Below are some case examples of how the Ulster Farmers’ Union technical officers have helped members to date.

A father and son farm business had a TB breakdown in their herd. Due to errors by DAERA with the new NIFAS system, the correct herd details and herd owners had not been uploaded to the TB compensation payment section. Having contacted senior DAERA veterinary staff, this matter was resolved and a payment of £19,000 was made.

Represented a member at LMC headquarters regarding his exclusion from the Farm Quality Assured Scheme. Vets had noticed a cow which was allegedly ‘unfit’ for transportation at factory. Upon appeal and with the assimilation of photographic and documentary evidence, this allegation was proved unfounded. The member was reinstated to FQAS. He had been killing approximately 40 – 50 cattle per week. Saving/penalties avoided amounted to £12,000/month.

UFU technical team (L-R), Hannah Foster, Caroline Montgomery, Gillian Cheatley, Leslie Craig, Sarah Wilson (technical manager) and Robert Cochrane.

DAERA rejected a young farmer because they conducted an inspection and alleged that the business was not distinct and separate. Upon appeal, this ruling was overturned, and a payment of £9,500 annually was made.

If you’re a UFU member and facing a challenge on the farm, don’t hesitate to reach out. Simply contact your local UFU group office and ask to be put in touch with a technical officer. Help is always at hand, you don’t have to tackle farm problems alone.