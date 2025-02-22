UFU to attend 4 March inheritance tax protest in London

​On 4 March, a large Ulster Farmers' Union delegation will be travelling to London to take part in the ‘Pancake Day Rally’, standing alongside UK farmers in opposition to the unjust inheritance tax proposals.

The event will represent the unshakable stance of the farming community from all parts of the UK – they will not surrender their farms to the Labour Government under any circumstances.

Next week, UFU representatives will also attend the NFU Conference in London including a campaigning event on inheritance tax proposals, to ensure that NI farmers remain at the core of discussions on the future of UK agriculture.

The conference provides a key opportunity to engage with industry leaders, policymakers and fellow farming unions, reinforcing the position of local farmers on the inheritance tax changes and building momentum ahead of the rally on 4 March.

UFU president William Irvine. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

Commenting, UFU president William Irvine said: “The strength and resilience of our farming community will be momentous on ‘Pancake Day Rally’.

“The Government's Treasury did their very best to put the inheritance tax matter to bed during our meeting on Tuesday by dismissing the facts that we presented on the impact the changes would have on NI and the UK as a whole.

“Everyone was left in disbelief by the outcome, but we dust ourselves off and go again. This fight is anything but over.

“In London on 4 March, we will stand stronger, taller and louder, mustering every bit of strength and power we have as a collective.

“The Labour Government will see it for themselves, no NI farmer is going to sit back and let another individual dismantle their farm.

“It doesn't matter who they are. We are not rolling over.”

Starting at 12 noon in Whitehall, the rally will pass through Trafalgar Square, Northumberland Avenue, The Embankment, and Parliament Square, before concluding at 3pm back on Whitehall.

William Irvine again: “The ironic thing is, no one in society wins if the proposed changes to inheritance tax go ahead.

Evidence shows that the funding generated by the inheritance tax changes would only pay for 19 hours of NHS services and we'll have less availability of fresh, sustainable food because these changes will destroy our ability to produce local, nutritious produce, having a profound impact on our health.

“Do the Government see this as a better outcome than admitting that their analysis on the impact of the inheritance tax proposals are wrong?”

He concluded: “I urge all UFU members and members of the public who can attend, to join us in London on 4 March.

“Together, as a united force, determined to make a difference, we will show the government what the UK people want, what we need.

“A country that supports and protects local food production and farming, ensuring everyone has access to affordable, nutritious food no matter their background.

“Together, we will stop the farm family tax.

The rally follows months of relentless campaigning by the UFU since the October budget.