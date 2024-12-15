UFU welcome Eco Egg Shell as corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pleased to welcome Eco Egg Shell on board as its newest corporate member.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, “I am delighted to bring Eco Egg Shell onboard as the UFU’s newest corporate member. Eco Egg Shell offer an alternative solution to soil nutrition that some of our members are already using. Their eggshell soil conditioner is relatively new to the market but has some positive early results.”

Eco Egg Shell owner Dessie McCarroll said, “As a corporate member of the UFU, we are committed to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and supporting the farming community. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to further our mission and build a strong client relationship with farmers and growers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2019, Eco Egg Shell recognised that agricultural and horticultural practices were increasingly focused on environmental sustainability and carbon neutrality. Eco Egg Shell was established and embarked on a journey to assist the food and agri industry, reduce waste and upcycling.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott welcomes Dessie McCarroll as the UFU’s newest corporate member. (Pic: UFU)

“We produce a low-carbon, high-calcium soil conditioner from waste eggshells and whelk shells, thus reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfills. We source the eggshell from a major poultry processor and the whelk shell from a large fish processor.

“Our finished product is 80% eggshell and 20% whelk shell, available in tonne or half-tonne bags. The Eco Eggshell soil conditioner is currently in use on farms across Ireland, and the results from the soil sample reports have been overwhelmingly positive. Farmers are experiencing improved soil quality, PH and crop yields, validating the effectiveness of our product.”