UFU welcome Solar Power NI as its newest corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to announce that Solar Power NI, based in Ballycastle, Country Antrim as its newest corporate member.

Solar Power NI are part of the McHenry Group which have been trading for over 40 years with various companies.

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, “The UFU are delighted to be adding solar power NI to our corporate membership. Solar Power NI specialise in solar panels in Northern Ireland for both the domestic and commercial sector and provide impartial advice to help you assess energy requirements.”

Solar Power NI are delighted to be joining the UFU, the next step in helping farmers reduce their carbon footprint throughout Northern Ireland. Adam Newell, Sales Executive said, “The new partnership with Ulster Farmers Union will help us showcase why we have been in the industry from 2010 and are market leaders for Solar PV and battery storage.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott and Solar Power NI Sales Executive Adam Newell. (Pic: UFU)

“Our overall aim is to highlight the benefits of incorporating solar energy into the farmers operations and how this choice can be a cost-effective energy solution. Farmers and clients can trust in our ‘premium’ quality products and service as well as our expertise in helping evolve their agricultural demands becoming less reliant on the grid, thus making a positive impact to the environment. We are hoping that this collaboration will be instrumental in aiding the famers demands with the adoption of renewable energy.”

For more information on Solar Power NI services, email [email protected] or contact 028 207 88530. The team will be happy to answer any questions.