UFU welcomes Morrow to membership team

Ruth Morrow joined the UFU as marketing and events executive in May.

“I come from a small place called Carnalbanagh near Glenarm, in the heart of the Glens,” Ruth said.

“I grew up with grandparents and family members who farm, which initially gave me an interest in agriculture.”

Fast forward a few years, Ruth is now an active member of Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club and has been for the past six years. She is just finishing her term as treasurer and will be moving on to undertake the same role for County Antrim.

Ruth Morrow

“I recently graduated with a First Class Honours degree in leisure and event management, with a specialisation in marketing in my final year,” she continued.

“This background has been invaluable in my new role within the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

“I have now been with the company for almost three months and have enjoyed every minute, developing my knowledge surrounding agriculture each day.

“When I began looking for a job in my final few months of university, I didn’t think I would be able to find a role which incorporated both my professional skills and interest in agriculture however…. I was wrong!

Within the role, Ruth hopes to positively promote agriculture to both members and the wider public through her marketing and design contributions.

“Drawing on my events experience, I’m also focused on delivering engaging, purposeful events that highlight the essential work that the UFU does on behalf of the farming community in Northern Ireland,” Ruth added.