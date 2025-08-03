UFU welcomes Morrow to membership team

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Ruth Morrow joined the UFU as marketing and events executive in May.

“I come from a small place called Carnalbanagh near Glenarm, in the heart of the Glens,” Ruth said.

“I grew up with grandparents and family members who farm, which initially gave me an interest in agriculture.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fast forward a few years, Ruth is now an active member of Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club and has been for the past six years. She is just finishing her term as treasurer and will be moving on to undertake the same role for County Antrim.

Ruth Morrowplaceholder image
Ruth Morrow

“I recently graduated with a First Class Honours degree in leisure and event management, with a specialisation in marketing in my final year,” she continued.

“This background has been invaluable in my new role within the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

“I have now been with the company for almost three months and have enjoyed every minute, developing my knowledge surrounding agriculture each day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I began looking for a job in my final few months of university, I didn’t think I would be able to find a role which incorporated both my professional skills and interest in agriculture however…. I was wrong!

“I have now been with the UFU for almost three months and have enjoyed every minute.”

Within the role, Ruth hopes to positively promote agriculture to both members and the wider public through her marketing and design contributions.

“Drawing on my events experience, I’m also focused on delivering engaging, purposeful events that highlight the essential work that the UFU does on behalf of the farming community in Northern Ireland,” Ruth added.

Related topics:UFUUlster Farmers' Union
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice