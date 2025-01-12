UFU women in ag profile featuring Sonya McAleer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Place you call home:

Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

Occupation:

Farm manager and mindset coach.

Sonya McAleer

Poultry farming plus three little goats.

How did you become involved in farming?

My grandfather started the farm around 50 years ago, my dad then stepped into the role of running it. I grew up on the farm and helped in my spare time. In 2016 I stepped into the farm full time alongside my dad, when I hit a low point with my mental health. I’d been working in an office job, but I needed to reconnect with myself again and being able to be outside, in nature and doing physical work allowed me the opportunity to reset myself.

I’ve only recently had the realisation that I am a woman in ag. I spent so long just thinking of the farm as something I was born into, I never identified my role within it as it was just part of the daily routine.

Earliest farming memory:

Spreading shavings with a rake, which we were told was a game! As I got older and wiser I quickly realised that it was a slow and tedious job and we’d been tricked before. Thankfully now we’ve much easier and less labour-intensive systems in place.

What personal characteristics did you develop from agriculture?

Perseverance, grit and a deep sense of patience. Farming doesn’t let you quit when things get tough; it teaches you to adapt, find new solutions, and keep going, even when you’re worn down. I’ve been fit to use the skills that years on the farm have taught me as I develop and grow my own business, and it’s put me in a much stronger position.

Life lesson you learnt from farming:

We cannot control the uncontrollable, a lot of factors in the farming industry are outside of our control. We still have to show up every day and face the challenges, lean into the hard times and trust that things will improve.

What do you enjoy most about the farming lifestyle?

I enjoy being outside and I enjoy the physical element to farming. I enjoy the peace and use the time in with the hens to clear my mind, focus on the present and find the sense of peace I couldn’t get in an office job.

Describe a farmer in three words:

Resilient. Resourceful. Committed

What would you like the public to know about Northern Ireland farming?

There’s so much heart behind Northern Ireland farming. It’s not just about producing food—it’s about family, history and pride. But it’s also a hard, often thankless job that requires everything from those of us who live it. It’s also usually a family affair and working with family seven days a week, all year round, can come with lots of ups and downs. However, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without the teachings of my dad. I can be faced with any challenge and because of him I know that there’s always a solution, as he always say’s “he’s never beat yet”.

If you could give farmers/farming families/farming community one piece of advice, what would it be?

Don’t forget to take care of yourself. The work never stops, but neither should your self-care. Reach out, talk to people, and don’t try to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders alone. It can be an isolating career, especially when you are being hit with challenges so it’s important to use your support system.

What would you say to others who are considering a career in the agriculture industry?

It’s tough, no doubt about it. But if you have a love for it and can embrace the challenges, it can give you a life that’s deeply fulfilling. Just be ready to balance the hard days with moments that remind you why you started.

What are your hopes for the future of Northern Ireland’s agriculture industry?

I hope we find more ways to support the mental and emotional health of farmers. There’s so much pride in what we do, but we need more recognition of the personal toll it can take. I’d love to see a future where farming families feel supported, not just in their work, but in their well-being.