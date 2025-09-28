Ulster Bank sponsor women in agriculture conference

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is hosting its ‘Cultivating a Healthier Future’ women in agriculture conference on Thursday 23 October in Loughry CAFRE, Cookstown, commencing at 9.30am.

Headlining the event is Emily McGowan from Millbank Farm, Nicola Wordie also known as Livestock FarmHER and writer Lorna Sixsmith, sharing their personal stories during the morning session. The afternoon session will take place in a workshop format and will cover key farming issues, including veterinary, by Ester Skelly-Smyth, human health delivered by Dr. Rebecca Orr and finance by Samantha Gallagher. Ulster Bank has kindly provided gold sponsorship for the event.